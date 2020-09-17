Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VMNT) ("the Company"), a technology-driven multi-asset company that seeks to be active in high-growth and emerging markets. CEO of the Company, Tan Tran, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company recently announced that they had secured $30 million in non-dilutive financing from two institutional capital partners. "Getting funding from institutional players is not an easy task at all," said Tran. "Not only this is a tremendous accomplishment given the ongoing global pandemic, but it is also a major stepping stone for us," he continued, sharing that the deal has drastically improved the Company's exposure and credibility. "It literally puts us in a different league."

"The new funding allows us to increase our current lending capacity and generate more revenues, but it also gives us the resources to employ new product offerings," said Tran. "VMNT is all about shareholder value, and the math is quite simple. The new capital injection allows eLoan to generate more revenues and profits," continued Tran, before elaborating on the potential this funding represents in terms of building value.

"Plans are being put together to give us controlling interest of eLoan," shared Tran. "That of course will give us a valuable asset with which we can leverage for other transactions, not to mention how the market will react."

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company intends to uplist. "We absolutely want to move up," said Tran, adding that the Company is looking forward to adhering to higher SEC standards. "We need to be patient and do things organically," added Tran. "It's never been a question of if, but of when we would uplist," said Tran.

Tran then explained that the Company is already preparing to have their 2018, 2019, and 2020 financials audited, and hopes to uplist to the OTCQB by Q2 of 2021, followed by the NASDAQ within 2 years.

The conversation then turned to the Company's progress in the investment and acquisition of a gold refinery in West Africa. "We have presented our proposal to them and it is being reviewed by their board members and major shareholders, and the feedback has been positive so far," shared Tran. "The indication that I'm getting is that they want to do this, but they need clearance from the local regulators before we can move forward," said Tran. "We do have another gold deal that we're looking at as well with a very similar structure," he added. "We're working towards a structure to give us a path towards majority ownership of their three mines."

"Throughout history, gold has been a valuable commodity and has demonstrated stability over time through economic downturns," said Tran. "Having such a time-tested asset in our portfolio allows us to quickly deliver on our vision of building a decentralized and democratized economy where cross border transactions can be carried out directly between buyers and sellers, regardless of their physical jurisdiction, using a gold-backed cryptocurrency."

To close the interview, Tran thanked his shareholders for their support as the Company continues to grow and build value.

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VMNT) is a technology-driven multi-asset company that seeks to be active in high-growth and emerging markets. Our core strengths are in technology development and investment. We drive growth through acquisition and investment in disruptive and foundational technologies by targeting early-stage companies that have market viable products or by starting a new subsidiary of our own. Strategically, we focus mainly on fintech applications combined with other emerging technologies, including blockchain and machine learning/AI.

