Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 8, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 5, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0012853661 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 2, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014609061 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 5, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB