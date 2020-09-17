KULR Technology Group, Inc.: AFWERX Names KULR Technology Group Among Top Teams Selected to Exhibit at EngageSpace on September 29th - 30th, 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announces KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) as one of the top 178 participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace, a virtual two-day event taking place Sept. 29-30, 2020.

The AFWERX Space Challenge is comprised of four challenges, each aimed at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security and resilience and increasing agility. The four challenges focused on: Persistent ISR; DoD Commercial Space Partnerships; Global Space Transport; and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

San Diego-based KULR is competing in the Space Asset Resiliency Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the space ecosystem."

The Space Asset Resiliency Challenge strives to increase the longevity of our space assets by increasing their durability against the unique space environment and enemy threats.

KULR's carbon Fiber Thermal Interface (FTI) technology is a lightweight, flexible carbon fiber solution with high bulk thermal conductivity and is extremely efficient heat conduction. Variations of KULR's FTI technology have been used by NASA on multiple space missions to improve performance and reliability of sensitive electronics and other components.

Register for the EngageSpace event by visiting https://engage.space

"The KULR team is excited to have the opportunity to present our carbon fiber thermal interface technology as a viable solution to help the U.S. Air Force improve electronics cooling in aerospace environments," said Michael Carpenter, VP of engineering at KULR. "It's a tremendous honor to present our technology alongside all of the innovative companies selected for the AFWERX EngageSpace Showcase."

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

###

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX - to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Skenandore / Makenzie Coombs

AFWERX@kirvindoak.com

SOURCE: KULR Technology Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606511/AFWERX-Names-KULR-Technology-Group-Among-Top-Teams-Selected-to-Exhibit-at-EngageSpace-on-September-29th--30th-2020