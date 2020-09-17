Diagnostic Devices Give the Healthcare System New Avenues for Innovation

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent pandemic, which has put a heavy toll on our economy and pushed the healthcare system into a severe scarcity problem, further illustrates the importance of medical devices and wearable remote monitoring devices in particular. As hospitals were struggling to make space for only the sickest patients, they were simultaneously evaluating the use of new technologies to monitor patients from their homes. Now, as companies, cities and communities are re-opening, it is paramount that they do so in a way that guarantees the safety of their employees, students, customers or visitors. Several innovative devices that are now available have been designed for that goal. For example, Sensoria Health, maker of wearable technology designed to improve healthcare, has a new Smart Band. According to the Company, "the Smart Band tracks key vitals such as temperature, heart rate and blood oxygenation to detect potential symptoms and identify high risk individuals allowing employers and healthcare professionals to intervene early and apply the appropriate measures to protect them and the rest of the population." Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

According to ABI Research, several wearable, platform, and healthcare companies are working together on different projects that use healthcare wearable devices, smartwatches, or activity trackers to aid with tracking the progress of the virus or monitoring the vital statistics of potential sufferers. Tomsett, Wearables Analyst at ABI Research, explained that "the wearable trials and deployments that record vitals and monitor symptoms alert medical professionals if a patient's condition worsens. This becomes particularly important when the number of hospital beds is limited and so many patients are being sent home, ensuring that the seriously ill are cared for in a hospital while the less ill are still monitored when at home." While biotech companies work on vaccines and possible treatments and medical device companies progress on patient monitoring solutions, many others have been working on improving testing options. For example, various companies are racing to develop antibody tests, also called serological tests, that can confirm whether someone was infected even after their immune system has cleared the virus.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced breaking news last month that it had, "issued a presentation outlining how CGM is being used by quarantined and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Company has previously reported the uses of continuous lactate measurements for the monitoring of diseases progression in COVID-19 patients. Today the company issued a report outlining how CGM has been used as an effective tool for the monitoring of disease progression in both quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients. This includes improvement in glycaemic control in persons with Type 2 diabetes, monitoring and managing hyperglycaemia in patients with COVID-19, and remote monitoring of glucose levels in hospitalised COVID-19 patients leading to improved quality of care without compromising the safety of medical professionals.

Both the CGM and CLM (continuous lactate monitoring) products are based on Nemaura's BEAT platform, which is designed to non-invasively extract a number of analytes through the skin. By adapting the sensor chemistry, algorithm and mobile app interface initially developed for sugarBEAT, the BEAT platform has the potential to be utilized for several markets beyond glucose monitoring and diabetes. Nemaura is evaluating the timelines for bringing the CLM to market as a Class 2 approved Medical Device, and the CGM device is a CE mark approved Class 2b medical device planned for launch this calendar year in the UK and Germany.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.: Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has also submitted a PMA application for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Nemaura Medical, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxPN_qitX38

iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) reported back in June that IBM Watson Health had selected iBio to receive 18 months of use of the IBM Clinical Development (ICD) solution, free-of-charge. IBM Watson Health recently began offering its ICD solution to eligible trial sponsor organizations as part of its efforts to help support the medical community to address the COVID-19 pandemic. IBM Watson Health has received interest in the offering from numerous hospitals, sponsors, contract research organizations and academic institutions, and is currently enabling 15 COVID-19 disease trials. "We are deeply appreciative of IBM's vote-of-confidence, which recognizes the potential of iBio's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts from among the hundreds of organizations that applied for access to IBM's ICD solution," said Tom Isett, Co-Chairman & CEO of iBio. "This technology helps to support the rapid and efficient undertaking of clinical trials of iBio's COVID-19 vaccine candidates. It also complements our FastPharming System's core speed, quality and scale-up advantages in the development of vaccines and therapeutics. Through strategic collaborations like this one, we believe iBio is now poised with the tools, technology and capital necessary to compete in the fight against COVID-19."

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) earlier in May announced the publication of a paper showing its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit was used to demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected in cancer tissue of coronavirus patients, even before symptoms occur. The peer-reviewed paper, published in the Journal of Clinical Pathology, described a study performed at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy. Researchers used the Company's test to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 was present in the removed tumor of a man who later become symptomatic and was diagnosed with COVID-19. "We are pleased that the quality of our innovative Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit has been demonstrated once again by this impressive and important study," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO. "Being able to detect the presence of the virus before symptoms even occur illustrates the sensitivity and value of our test, especially in new sample types. The world needs every advantage we can get in our battle against this deadly disease, and we believe our test has the attributes needed to benefit millions across the globe."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced last month Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled trial of its COVID-19 vaccine with and without Matrix-M adjuvant in healthy adults 18-59 years of age. NVX-CoV2373, the Company's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M, was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. The data have been submitted for peer-review to a scientific journal and to an online preprint server at medRxiv.org. "The Phase 1 data demonstrate that NVX-CoV2373 with our Matrix-M adjuvant is a well-tolerated COVID-19 vaccine with a robust immunogenicity profile," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development at Novavax. "Using a stringent wild-type virus assay performed by investigators at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, NVX-CoV2373 elicited neutralizing antibody titers greater than those observed in a pool of COVID-19 patients with clinically significant disease."

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced back in July that it will accept an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award to provide Commercial Surge Capacity Testing for COVID-19 Emergency Response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the contract with the CDC, BioReference will perform antibody testing to determine COVID-19 seroprevalence, and will provide results with key demographic information and analysis in collaboration with the CDC. The agreement's period of performance began July 20th, 2020, and is ongoing through November 19th, 2020. "Working with the CDC underscores the importance of public, private partnership to achieve a worthwhile COVID-19 response," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Many studies suggest that the majority of the public has not been infected with COVID-19, but multiple factors limit these findings. Together with the leading public health authority, we are leveraging extensive depth and breadth of testing expertise to increase overall understanding of the disease burden of the virus."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Nemaura Medical, Inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated Five Thousand Dollars by the Company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com