Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Restaurant Group Takes Steps to Strengthen Its Global Distribution and Manufacturing Network

Management announces new relationships with AFC Inc. and Mastro Vinci

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), announced today that the Company has established relationships with AFC Inc. and Mastro Vinci for the Company's next phase in establishing its North American and international distribution plans. It is anticipated that AFC Inc. and Mastro Vinci will be Kisses from Italy's principal product distributors and manufacturers.

The Company believes that Canadian distributor, AFC Inc. based in Laval, Quebec, Canada will play a key role in the implementation and growth of the Company's international product sourcing and distribution network. AFC's international network consists of manufacturers and distributors in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Angela Franceschini of AFC Inc. commented, " Both the Company's management and our organization share the same views when it comes to a global distribution strategy. With our experience in sourcing products from manufactures worldwide, we believe Kisses from Italy will be able to benefit from our established network."

Mastro Vinci, a distributor and product manufacturer, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada, the first located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and a second distribution and manufacturing hub in Chino, California, which is also the site of Kisses from Italy's first franchised location in California, which is expected to open imminently. We believe that Mastro Vinci will play a pivotal role in Kisses from Italy's growth plan of establishing a strong product manufacturing and distribution network across North America. Pier Luigi Odorico of Mastro Vinci expressed, "Mastro Vinci has played an important role in the development of custom recipes in the gluten-free, plant-based dishes for the retail and food service industry, which we believe will benefit Kisses from Italy's future development plans."

"AFC Inc and Mastro Vinci will enhance our Company's initiative to solidify its internal franchise network distribution system and also provide the possibility of Kisses from Italy branded products to enter into the retail market space", stated Kisses from Italy's co-founder, co-CEO and CIO, Claudio Ferri.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy, added," We are confident that the relationships with AFC Inc. and Mastro Vinci will also provide us the opportunity to continue to achieve product consistency across our network of corporate-owned and franchised locations. We look forward to working with both of them."

The newly established relationships with AFC Inc. and Mastro Vinci follows Kisses from Italy's recent announcement of the signing of a Multi-Unit Development deal for 100 locations across Canada with Canadian based Demasar Management, the Company's lead developer and operator for the Kisses from Italy brand in Canada.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Additionally, the ultimate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our company's operations continues to evolve, is highly uncertain and subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com

Contact Information:

Kisses from Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses from Italy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606508/Kisses-from-Italy-Restaurant-Group-Takes-Steps-to-Strengthen-Its-Global-Distribution-and-Manufacturing-Network