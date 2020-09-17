Patch Includes Limited Time Character Growth Support Event and Improvements

Starting today, mobile Maplers can get their hands on the highly anticipated Demon Slayer character in Nexon's free-to-play MMORPG, MapleStory M

Once one of the Black Mage's most loyal commanders, Demon Slayer has awakened on his mission for revenge. Using Demons Force, the Demon Slayer easily turns the tide of battle with his eye-catching skills and one-handed blunt weapons.

The update features character celebration events, including:

Special On-Time Event available until September 24 rewarding players with Extra Character Slot Coupon, Auto-Battle Charge Ticket, Weapon and Armor Whetstone

Growth Support Event rewarding players who reach certain level milestones with Demon Slayer with exclusive rewards, such as the Koala Pet, Briser Hammer and Demon Throne from now until October 17

Through October 17, one burning character can be selected through the 1 2 Mega Burning Event to level up three times faster than normal up to level 100

Update improvements include the addition of a Story Exploration Dungeon, which opens with two episodes, including Ellinel Fairy Academy and Riena Strait. Additional improvements include a new refining system, which allows players to grow gears from Sharenian's Culvert and the introduction of Star Force Liberation, which is a new Zodiac-themed growth system that unlocks the dormant strength in the equipment's Star Force enhancement levels.

A selection of limited-time events are also available, including:

Around the World with Miyo Event: Running from September 24 through November 11, this event rewards players with items such as Bellflower Root Pet, Miyo's Choice Box, which includes Eternal Flame of Rebirth, Unique Potential Scroll (100%), Choice of Cube and more

Until October 2, players can raise the Maple Tree by dancing to the moon to obtain "Bliss Fruits" in this limited-time event. Maple Tour Event: From October 8 to October 23, players can explore different areas and battle various bosses across the Maple world while obtaining Event coins, which can be exchanged in-game including Weapon/Armor Emblem Potential Scroll, Life of Water, Innocence Scroll and more.

From October 8 to October 23, players can explore different areas and battle various bosses across the Maple world while obtaining Event coins, which can be exchanged in-game including Weapon/Armor Emblem Potential Scroll, Life of Water, Innocence Scroll and more. Nighttime BBQ Event: Starting October 1 to October 16, Maplers can cook BBQ dishes requested by NPC Full Moon bunny to obtain special rewards such as Orange/Red EXP tickets and Auto-Battle tickets.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

MapleStory M Demon Slayer Trailer

MapleStory M Demon Slayer Key Art

About MapleStory M smarturl.it/chzl39

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

