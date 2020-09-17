According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Central Venous Catheter Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,002.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Central Venous Catheter Market:

Increasing number of approvals and launch of novel catheters is expected to fuel growth of the global central venous catheter market. In February 2018, Access Vascular Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) for the HydroPICC catheter for peripheral access of the vein.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and end stage renal disease which require longer duration therapies (dialysis and chemotherapy) is expected to fuel growth of the global central venous catheter market. For instance, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, in 2017, around 30 million people or 15% of U.S. adults had chronic kidney disease.

North America central venous catheter market is expected to hold dominant position in the global central venous catheter market during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of product launches and approvals of central venous catheters. For instance, on April 3, 2020, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies, a medical technological company, received a De Novo classification order by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Surfacer Inside-Out Access Catheter System. The system is developed to obtain central venous access for catheter insertion in central venous system for patients suffering from upper body venous occlusions.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global central venous catheter market value is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period due to product launches and product approvals associated with central venous catheters by regulatory bodies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in global central venous catheter market are AngioDynamics Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, KIMAL PLC, Prodimed Benelux B.V, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Amecath, ICU Medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Cook Group, Nipro Corporation, Bactiguard, Vygon (UK) Ltd, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM Co., Ltd, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Central Venous Catheter Market, By Product Type : Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Implantable Ports Tunneled Central Venous Catheter Non-Tunneled Central Venous Catheter

Global Central Venous Catheter, By Design : Single Lumen Double Lumen

Global Central Venous Catheter, By Age Group : Adults Pediatric Geriatric



Global Central Venous Catheter, By Procedure : Cardiovascular Procedure Chemotherapy Procedure Dialysis Procedure



Global Central Venous Catheter, By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Global Endocrine Testing Market By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



