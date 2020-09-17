TrendMiner, Expands Its Global Partner Network Rapidly to Support the Growing Demand for Self-Service Advanced Analytics

Growing Partner Network Committed to Delivering World-Class Customer Experience; Bringing Self-Service Industrial Analytics Through a Wide Variety of Channels; Expertise of the Selected Partners gets Trendminer Closer to Our Customers and Industries

HOUSTON, TX and HASSELT, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / TrendMiner, a Software AG company, has announced the global expansion of its partner ecosystem to the regions North and South America, the Middle East, Russia, Asia Pacific, and Australia. The new partners joining the TrendMiner family include system integrators, engineering companies, technical alliance partners, and sales partners. They are committed to delivering world-class customer experience in addition to their many years of industry expertise within markets such as oil & gas, food processing, water & wastewater, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and other process manufacturing industries.

"We are excited to have so many top tier partners around the world, supporting our efforts to grow. These strategic partners will not only help us increase our global footprint but, more importantly, provide the excellent local support our customers have come to expect and deserve," said John O'Connell, Global Partner Director TrendMiner.

As demand for TrendMiner solutions accelerates, worldwide customers are asking for more local support with expertise for the industry they are in. With a growing analytics maturity and need for unlocking data silos, the new partners are selected to bring world-class consultancy and system integration expertise. The TrendMiner partners across regions and industry verticals, who will help our customers improve their operational performance and business resilience are:

Global: CGI, Omicron and Actemium

Russia: CROC

South America: Bismark, DeBarr, ECN, P&B Controles, and PSW

Canada and North America: Innovative Control, Novi Pro, TechData, and SAM Analytics

Taiwan and China: Don Ho

South-Korea: ISAAC

Australia: N3

Middle East: TechEdge

South Africa: Acusys

"We are happy to welcome so many new partners to our ecosystem, helping our customers on their digitalization journey and democratizing analytics. Self-service Advanced Analytics is a crucial component in the analytics landscape of manufacturing companies. Enabling operational experts to solve more cases in less time will increase business resilience and overall profitability. Our partners share our commitment to making our customers successful, and we are looking forward to working with them," said Niels Verheijen, VP Global Sales TrendMiner.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, part of Software AG's IoT & Analytics division, delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for time-series data that allows users to question data directly, without the support of data scientists. The plug-and-play software adds immediate value upon deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. Search, diagnostic and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production. TrendMiner software also helps team members to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across teams and sites. In addition, TrendMiner offers standard integrations with a wide range of historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell Ph.D., GE Proficy Historian, and Wonderware InSQL.

Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner's global headquarters is located in Belgium and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

