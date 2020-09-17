Specialist device detection provider selects industry-leading IP intelligence technology to further enhance global product offering

Digital Element, the global IP geolocation data and services provider, today announced the integration of its GeoMprint location technology with the 51Degrees data pipeline for both existing and new clients.

51Degrees' platform is used by adtech companies, brands, publishers, eCommerce, digital agencies and content management systems. The company's mission is to provide insights into online user preferences and device-specific behaviour, enabling companies to target advertising, tailor web content, help prevent fraud and enrich experiences no matter what device the customer is using or where they are in the world. By integrating Digital Element, 51Degrees will broaden its scope and offering to its customers, enabling businesses to improve localised content and ad targeting.

GeoMprint is a reverse geocoding solution from Digital Element which takes latitude and longitude data from mobile device traffic and converts the raw location coordinates into more useful geographical information such as postcode, country, city and region. Prior to reverse geocoding, opted in location-based services could only provide coordinates in the form of numbers and decimals, but with GeoMprint, these coordinates can enable the provision of more contextually and locally relevant advertising and content for on-the-go mobile interactions.

"We were delighted to integrate the Digital Element GeoMprint location solution for the launch of our new real-time data pipeline. Digital professionals can add location data to analytics, address capture and targeting systems." said James Rosewell, CEO and Founder of 51Degrees. "Setup takes a matter of minutes using the free trial options. The permissively open source APIs make enhancements and audit super simple."

"We are delighted this collaboration will now be readily available to 51Degrees' clientele. This long-term partnership of industry-leading solutions through specialist suppliers will bridge the gap to offer a total package for current and prospective clients," said Charlie Johnson, VP, UK and Ireland, Digital Element. "51Degrees has a reputation for providing high-quality device detection and this combined with GeoMprint's rich geographic and connection data that has unmatched accuracy, and reliability, will not only compliment 51Degrees' solution but also broaden the scope of what they already offer within the marketplace."

GeoMprint can be trialled and purchased from 51Degrees today.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About 51Degrees

51Degrees was founded in the UK in 2010 and is the only commercial open source device detection solution available. Leaders in AdTech, Publishing, Content Management Platforms, Digital Agencies and over 1.5 million* websites including global brands like eBay, Sitecore, Opentext, Tencent and HSBC use 51Degrees.

Visit https://51degrees.com/ for more information.

*Numbers accurate at time of publication but may be higher

