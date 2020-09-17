The "UK Home Improvement 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spending on DIY, Gardening, and Home Improvement has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in the UK. Utilising a mixture of consumer and company data, this report looks at the performance of the major retailers, at how consumer behaviour and key categories have changed in 2020 (compared to 2019 and prior) and at how this will shape the rest of this year and beyond.
After Brexit, political uncertainty, poor weather, and a slow housing market weighed down on sales in 2019, 2020 briefly got off to a better start until, from March onwards, the Covid pandemic and sweeping restrictions on shops and people had a dramatic impact on spending.
Consumers were encouraged to stay home and many stores were shut (including B&Q, Wickes, and Homebase which, despite being deemed essential retailers', completely closed their stores for anything but online collection for between one and two months). This took place against a backdrop of fears for jobs and the economy, a housing market that came to a standstill, and tradespeople being unable to enter people's homes for anything but essential' tasks. Big-ticket items, such as flooring and kitchens, were particularly adversely affected by the turmoil and have consequently seen double-digit declines.
DIY Gardening has proved more robust, as consumers use their time at home (which has alternated between extremely wet and extremely sunny periods) to work on their homes and gardens. Towards the end of Q1 there was even an upsurge in spending in certain stores, as consumers stocked up on tools and materials ahead of lockdown projects; but, as stores closed and introduced restrictions on footfall and range availability, sales were inevitably lost, particularly as the consumer desire to instead buy online frequently exceeded available capacity (although all retailers, led by Amazon and Screwfix, have still seen huge increases in online DIY gardening sales).
DIY Gardening and smaller ticket categories are also likely to lead the (still relatively long and challenging) recovery, as shops re-open, housing transactions pick up again and demand for slightly bigger decorative and outdoor projects picks up in the second half of 2020.
However, a full recovery is set to lag this and it will take several months for the majority of consumers to become comfortable having tradespeople in their homes, let alone making major outlays on replacing kitchens, bathrooms, and flooring. Therefore, even with Covid brought firmly under control (and a no-trade deal Brexit avoided) it will be 2021 before pent up demand is released to the extent that big-ticket categories return to year-on-year growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Summary
- Market Summary
- Market Background
- Home Improvement Sales by Year
- Home Improvement Sales by Quarter
- Enthusiasm for DIY Gardening by Month
- Annual Market Shares for Home Improvement
2. Key Retailer Profiles
- B&Q
- B&Q Retailer Summary
- B&Q Sales Mix
- Purchasing from B&Q by Category Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at B&Q by Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at B&Q
- Wickes
- Wickes Retailer Summary
- Wickes Sales Mix
- Purchasing from Wickes Category Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Wickes by Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Wickes
- Homebase
- Homebase Retailer Summary
- Homebase Sales Mix
- Purchasing from Homebase by Cat. Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Homebase by Cat.
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Homebase
3. Flooring
- Flooring Sales by Year
- Flooring Category Sales by Year
- Flooring Category Sales YOY Growth
- Flooring Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased Flooring by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Flooring
- Flooring Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
4. Decorative Diy
- Decorative DIY Sales by Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales by Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales YOY Growth
- Decorative DIY Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased Decorative DIY by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Decorative DIY
- Dec. DIY Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a Dec. DIY Retailer
- How Customers Choose a Dec. DIY Retailer YOY Change
5. DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Sales by Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales by Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales YOY Growth
- DIY Tools Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased DIY Tools by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer
- How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer YOY Change
6. Garden Outdoor
- Garden Outdoor Sales by Year
- Garden Outdoor Category Sales by Year
- Garden Outdoor Category Sales YOY Growth
- Garden Outdoor Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased G&O by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Garden Outdoor
- Annual Market Shares for Garden Outdoor Pt.2
- G&O Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer
- How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer YOY Change
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Blue Diamond
- Bunnings
- Carpetright
- Dobbies
- eBay
- Haskins
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- IKEA
- Jewson
- John Lewis
- Kingfisher
- Klondyke
- Morrisons
- Next
- Notcutts
- Poundland
- Primrose
- Robert Dyas
- Sainsbury
- Screwfix
- SCS
- Squires
- Tesco
- The Range
- Thompson Morgan
- Topps Tiles
- Travis Perkins
- United Carpets
- Waitrose
- Wesfarmers
- Wickes
- Wilko
- Wyevale
