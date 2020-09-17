After the global economic crisis, change and transformation have become necessary for investment banking industry players. However, the industry is plagued with a series of challenges, including innovative customer-facing portals, increasing costs, rising cyber-threats, that have stopped investment banking companies from successfully recovering and growing. Infiniti's industry experts help investment banking industry players identify and overcome these and other industry challenges while assisting them in their attempt to return to their former levels of profitability.

"Several major players in the US investment banking industry have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities, including mergers, acquisitions advisory, and fundraising. This change has been largely fueled by recent regulatory changes that have made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others," says an investment banking industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Investment banking industry players are struggling to regain their former levels of profitability in the aftermath of the global economic crisis. As such, many players in the industry are aiming to expand their offerings from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. Recent regulatory changes that made certain investment banking activities more expensive than others have fueled this seismic shift across the investment banking industry. Additionally, the need for sophisticated in-house applications, innovative customer-facing portals, and high transparency and security across the board leads to substantial pressure on all fronts. In their recent article, Infiniti's research experts discuss some of the major challenges plaguing the investment banking industry.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four major challenges in the investment banking industry:

Factors including declining revenues, excessive costs, and developments in digital and regulatory pressure have made it challenging to achieve sustainable cost efficiency.

Customer-centric business models shape client expectations in B2B and B2C spaces, and investment banking companies are finding it challenging to meet clients' changing demands.

Rising prevalence of cyber-threats and more unpatched vulnerabilities are creating compatibility issues in M&A situations, and legacy infrastructure acquired through M&A activity features extensive vulnerabilities.

Young professionals are inclined towards technology or innovative start-ups, making it challenging for investment banking companies to retain top talent.

