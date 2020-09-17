Family Features: Building an Emergency Kit with Disability in Mind

Building an Emergency Kit with Disability in Mind

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Creating a supply kit is part of being prepared for emergencies and disasters. Kits should include basic survival items but also things specific to your needs. Kits can have equipment to help with communication, things that reduce stress and more.

If you have a disability or health condition, your planning may be more complex. Consider these ideas from the Administration for Community Living while building your kit:

Basic Supplies

At least a three-day supply of water (1 gallon per person per day) and non-perishable food

Manual can opener

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries

Cell phone with chargers and backup battery

First-aid kit

Whistle or other help signal

Matches in waterproof container

Dust mask for contaminated air

Two cloth face coverings for each person at least 2 years old

Sleeping bag or blanket

Complete change of clothing

Personal hygiene items

Prescription and over-the-counter medicines

Eyeglasses or contacts

Garbage bags

Duct tape

Local maps

Pen and paper

Cash

Documentation

Important documents (electronic or copies) such as insurance cards

List of all medications, dosages and allergies

List of assistive technology or other equipment, including brand, model, instructions and where the equipment came from

Contact information for health providers, caregivers and relatives

Vision, Hearing and Speech Items

Braille or large-print labels for supplies

Weather radio with text, shaking and flashing alerts

Extra hearing aid batteries

Communication equipment

Backup communication options such as laminated cards or pictograms

Mobility Considerations

Information on size and weight of wheelchair

Extra batteries for equipment

Lightweight manual wheelchair if usual chair is powered

Spare low-tech mobility devices such as a cane or walker

Portable air pump and tire patch kit

Work gloves

Extra seat cushions and other medical items

Sensory Sensitivities

Handheld electronic devices with movies and games saved locally

Spare chargers and batteries

Sheets and twine, small popup tent or other privacy devices

Sensory dampeners such as headphones, weighted vests, sunglasses and nose plugs

Comfort items like snacks, clothing and aromas

Service Animal Supplies

A three-day supply of food and water

Medications

Animal first-aid kit

Proof of vaccinations and registration

A picture of you and your animal together to prove ownership

Collar or harness with ID and rabies tags

Microchip information

Leash

Crate or carrier

Sanitation items

Familiar items like toys and bedding

Visit ACL.gov/emergencypreparedness for more tools and information.

