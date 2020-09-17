Tower defense RPG Final Fate TD combines challenging strategy RPG gameplay with dazzling anime graphics

Final Fate TD welcomes players to Luna an immersive fantasy world of anime-themed adventure. Combining Tower Defense and Card-Draw RPG gameplay, this brilliant, new game is great for players who want a skillful challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005043/en/

Welcome to Luna an immersive fantasy world of anime-themed adventure (Graphic: Business Wire)

Players can look forward to a beautiful anime style, with stunning special effects highlighting powerful character abilities. Players will need to make strategic decisions as they progress through the game, choosing from a variety of different skill sets and card combinations as they defend Luna from all kinds of nefarious and demonic enemies.

The game features a multitude of heroic anime characters, gorgeously designed in a way that fans of the genre will love. Test your skills and your strategic formations in a variety of combat modes in the Luna arena including PvP and PvE. Rally up your friends for team Tower Defense or go 1-on-1 in hero duels.

Anime Style

Summon legendary anime heroes and fall in love with their carefully crafted character portraits. Explore the idyllic world of Luna, visiting hundreds of maps, from shiveringly-cold snowy battlefields to lush green forests.

Bond With Characters

Flatter your favourites and shower them with gifts to deepen your bond. Form strong relationships with characters to make them more powerful, allowing them to dominate in game modes.

PvP and PvE Gameplay

Test your strategies in challenging player versus environment (PvE) game modes and learn more about the deep lore of Luna, before heading to the arena to fight other players. Prove your skill and show that you're the best in player versus player (PvP) gameplay.

Final Fate TD is out now to download on Google Play and the App store. Check out the trailer here with a sneak preview of the fantastic anime character lineup with heroes like Scribe, Dora, Dante, and Nanami. Stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005043/en/

Contacts:

Ivy Chen

ivychen@gamesword.com