Tribe Public LLC: Starting in 1 Hour! "Nitric Oxide- From Viagra to Covid-19"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Tribe Public announced today that Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Lou Ignarro, Ph.D. will present at Tribe Public's Zoom Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event that is scheduled to begin at today 8 am pacific/ 11 am eastern on Thursday, September 17, 2020. During this complimentary, 30-minute event, Dr. Ignarro will deliver his presentation "Nitric Oxide From Viagra To COVID-19" and be available for a Q&A session. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the lou.tribepublic.com.

Dr. Ignarro won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1998, along with Robert F. Furchgott and Ferid Murad, for his research discoveries showing the powerful ability of Nitric Oxide (NO) to support cardiovascular health. His groundbreaking work-the basis for his 2005 best-selling book, NO More Heart Disease -established him as perhaps the world's leading authority on nutritional approaches to cardiac wellness. He sits on the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board, which is composed of leading experts in the areas of health and nutrition. As part of his role with the organization, he also developed the formulation of the entire Herbalife cardio line. He spent more than 40 years as a research scientist, seeking to understand the incredible role that NO plays in fostering optimal health. One of his most important discoveries was that antioxidants increase NO levels by protecting blood vessel walls from damage. As co-author of The New Heart Health and the Health Is Wealth series, he refined his research on NO to help people live healthy, active lives and support heart health. He has a Ph.D. in pharmacology and is professor emeritus at UCLA, where he received 11 outstanding teacher awards voted by the medical students in the program. He is also a part-time professor at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar events & meeting events throughout the U.S. Tribe's complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe's members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, & Accredited Investors. Visit Tribe's Website to join today http://www.tribepublic.com. Forward any questions to Tribe's management at research@tribepublic.com.

