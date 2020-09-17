The "Regulatory Report: Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Swiss Confederation, or Switzerland, is a multilingual country (German, French, Italian and Romansch are the official languages) in the alpine heart of Western Europe, home to around 8.6m people.

One of the richest nations on Earth in terms of GDP per capita, Switzerland is not a member of the European Union (EU). Nevertheless, it is strongly linked to the EU through bilateral agreements, and many EU directives are transposed into national law in order to facilitate trade and economic integration. The national currency is the Swiss franc.

Switzerland does not have a prime minister or president, but a collective head of government, the Federal Council (or Bundesrat), composed of seven members representing political parties in proportion to their result in the elections.

The country is politically and administratively divided into 26 cantons (roughly equivalent to US states or German lnder). It is a loose federation and Swiss cantons have a large degree of legislative and executive autonomy.

The federal parliament consists of two chambers the National Council and the Council of States in which each canton has two representatives. The great majority of Swiss laws might require approval by popular referendum, if eight cantons or 50,000 citizens demand it, which makes the law-making process lengthier than in other countries.

The confederation has the authority to regulate the tobacco and e-cigarette industries by establishing a common minimum legal framework; cantons have the power to institute stricter cantonal regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Regulatory Landscape

3 National Regulatory Framework

4 Age Restrictions

5 Product Restrictions

6 Labelling and Packaging

7 Obligation to Notify

8 Retail Channels Restriction

9 Public Usage

10 Advertising and Marketing

11 Taxation

12 Enforcement

13 Relevant Laws

14 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t6cfr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005604/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900