Cervical Cancer Market is Expected to Increase With a CAGR of 16.9% for the Study Period of 2017-2030 in 7MM: DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The coming decade is expected to witness a rise in targeted therapies in the pipeline and a better drug delivery approach that shall give the cervical cancer market a boost. An increase in cervical cancer incidence is also a major reason behind the accelerated momentum of the cervical cancer market size growth. Further, increased healthcare spending, better diagnosis, and heightened R&D to facilitate a better understanding and increased awareness of the disease are some other driving factors.

Some of the key insights from cervical cancer market report:

The incidence of cervical cancer in 7MM (US, UK, Germany , Italy , Spain , France & Japan ) in 2020 is expected to be 43,712.

, , , & ) in 2020 is expected to be 43,712. In the 7MM, the USA is the major contributor to the cervical cancer market revenue in 2020, and the region is expected to hold its position in the upcoming years.

is the major contributor to the cervical cancer market revenue in 2020, and the region is expected to hold its position in the upcoming years. Key companies propelling the market size include Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Lovance, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Seattle Genetics/Genmab, Agenus Bio, Roche, Akeso Biopharma and Vaccibody/Roche, among others.

Launch of cervical cancer pipeline therapies, including Cemiplimab (Regeneron), Durvalumab (AstraZeneca), LN-145 (Iovance), Z-100 (Zeria Pharmaceutical), Tisotumab vedotin (Seattle Genetics/Genmab) in the next decade is expected to propel the market growth.

Cervical cancer is a cause of infection from Human papillomavirus (HPV), which can be prevented. Due to its slow progression, the precancerous cells can be detected through proper screening with a Pap smear test and HPV test; and can be prevented through HPV vaccination (Cervarix and Gardasil 9). However, a lack of awareness and misconceptions hinder screening and its early diagnosis.

DelveInsight estimated that cervical cancer is most often diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44, with the average age at diagnosis being 50. The late diagnosis in women is a consequence of a lack of vaccination and screening in women in the early stages of their lives.

For cancer, which is preventable in the first place, the mortality rate due to advanced cervical cancer is relatively high. However, the rate varies with the different stages of cancer, geographies, ethnicities, and age-groups.

The cervical cancer epidemiology section in the report provides historical and forecasted analysis upto 2030 segmented by:

Incident cases of Cervical Cancer

Stage-specific Incidence of Cervical Cancer

Histopathologic Types of Cervical Cancer

Age-specific causes of Cervical Cancer

The present treatment market for cervical cancer is mainly bifurcated into therapeutics and preventive. The preventive cervical cancer treatment market comprises two candidates, namely Cervarix (Merck) and Gardasil (GlaxoSmithKline).

For advanced, metastatic cervical cancer, the available treatments in the market constitute traditional chemotherapies, targeted monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and immunotherapies. Targeted therapies such as Avastin have revolutionized the treatment landscape for cervical cancer, which are often given in combination with chemotherapy. Avastin has enjoyed market exclusivity and has been a top-earner of Roche. However, after its patent expiry in 2019 in the US, it faced rigorous competition from Amgen's Mvasi, Pfizer's Zirabev, and Samsung's Aybintio. The sales of the therapy have declined in the US due to the approvals of copycats, which are priced considerably lower than the original one. The sales of the drug will decline in the European market in January 2022 due to a similar fate.

The cervical cancer market also homes Merck's star, Keytruda, which got approval in 2018 for advanced cervical cancer for PD-L1 positive patients. Keytruda is the only approved immunotherapy in the cervical cancer market landscape; hence it enjoys the monopoly in the domain. However, sooner it will be vying for dominance as Regeneron and Sanofi's contender Libtayo is proceeding towards the finish line. Furthermore, to minimize the effect of inevitable patent expiry, Merck is testing a combination of Keytruda with Chemoradiotherapy for patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer (NCT04221945). Enrolment is ongoing for Phase III, and the study is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Recently, at ASCO 2020, Genmab demonstrated the positive benefit-to-risk profile of its drug Tisotumab vedotin, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate directed against tissue factor (TF). Now the company plans to investigate the drug in combination with other cancer drugs, namely Bevacizumab, Pembrolizumab, and Carboplatin in a Phase Ib/II trial to find out the correct dosage in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (NCT03786081).

The Cervical cancer market has several treatment drugs in the late-stage as well as early phase of development in the pipeline. The expected launch of pipeline therapies in the foreseeable future shall significantly impact the Cervical cancer market. A better understanding of the HPV and its interaction with the host has given rich insights into the therapeutic domain.

Further, the launch of prophylactic as well as therapeutic vaccines, will transform the cervical cancer treatment landscape. Prophylactic cancer vaccines have been successful in dampening the disease burden; however, they cannot help the patients with established tumors, which Scientists believe can be tackled by the use of therapeutic vaccines. However, the neoantigens that are the basis of the therapeutic cancer vaccine are unique to patients thus, it requires the development of personalized therapies. Among all the candidates in the distant pipeline, only one to reach Phase III is VGX-3100, a candidate of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Also, research is underway to identify therapeutic targets and develop curative therapy to treat cervical cancer. Scientists are investigating the potential of biomarkers among cervical cancer patients that shall define the screening and diagnosis of cancer to a greater extent. A combination of multiple potential biomarkers, including serum proteins, microRNAs, ctDNA mutations, and others, can significantly increase the sensitivity of the screening and detection of cervical cancers.

Although cervical cancer market growth may face obstructions in the face of lack of awareness among common people, delayed diagnosis, high cost of treatment, and palliative treatment options for metastatic cancer. Nevertheless, the renewed interest in targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and rising R&D that has facilitated the identification of actionable biomarkers offer a promising and flourishing environment to the global cervical cancer market.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Iovance, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Seattle Genetics/Genmab, Agenus Bio, Roche, Akeso Biopharma, and Vaccibody/Roche among others.

: Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Iovance, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Seattle Genetics/Genmab, Agenus Bio, Roche, Akeso Biopharma, and Vaccibody/Roche among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis,

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Cervical Cancer 3 SWOT Analysis of Cervical Cancer 4 Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Overview at a Glance 5 Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 6 Disease Background and Overview: Cervical Cancer 7 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cervical Cancer 9 Cervical Cancer Treatment and Management 10 Unmet Needs in the Cervical Cancer Market 11 Cervical Cancer Marketed Therapies 12 Cervical Cancer Emerging Therapies 13 Cervical Cancer: Other Promising Therapies 14 Cervical Cancer 7 Major Market Analysis 15 7MM Cervical Cancer Country-Wise Analysis 16 Cervical Cancer Market Drivers 17 Cervical Cancer Market Barriers

