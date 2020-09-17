Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Deveron Corp. (CSE: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company") a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, announces that the Company has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier 2 issuer, and its common shares will commence trading on September 21, 2020, on the TSXV under the symbol "FARM".

David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO commented, "Over the last four years, we have consistently grown our customer base and influence in helping farmers and agribusiness throughout North America collect reliable data through our turn-key networks of technicians that visit thousands of farm fields every year, collecting soil, drone and other types of field data. Additionally, our investment in our data insights division, continues to provide standardized interpretation and value-add recommendations to how to increase yield, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes, using the exponentially growing data sets that are generated on farms today. To commence trading on Canada's leading exchange is an achievement we are incredibly grateful for and we believe will continue to add value to our stakeholders as our business continues to mature."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted a new stock option plan (the "2020 Stock Option Plan"). The maximum number of common shares issuable under the 2020 Stock Option Plan may not exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the date of a grant under the 2020 Stock Option Plan, as the case may be. Based on the number of common shares currently outstanding, 5,175,033 options can be granted pursuant to the 2020 Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 4,275,000 options outstanding, leaving 900,033 options available for grant.

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data insights in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots and soil sampling technicians, the Company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery and soil space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data analytics and insights on the massive amount of data being generated on farms today.

