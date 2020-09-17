CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX is the Exclusive Canadian Regional Competition for Startup World Cup

CIX SELECTED BY STARTUP WORLD CUP TO HOST CANADIAN REGIONAL COMPETITION

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Today, CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Startup World Cup to host its Canadian regional competition. The 2021 regional competition will be held on October 20-21, 2020 as a part of the annual CIX event in Toronto.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. There will be 60+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a USD $1 million investment prize.

As part of the program each year, Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges attend CIX and select a winner from the CIX Top 20 Early recipient companies who will represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco in May.

In 2019 the judges selected Sheertex from the final CIX Top 20 Early companies. Katherine Homuth, Founder and CEO and Michael Zeppetelli, CFO of Sheertex accepted the trophy on October 17 at CIX and were invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco.

Again in 2020, Startup World Cup will recognize the 2020 CIX Top 20 Early companies as the finalists for Canada. Startup World Cup judges will be at CIX to select one finalist, who will be virtually awarded the Startup World Cup for Canada at CIX Digital Summit on October 21, 2020.

"Through this partnership CIX is giving Canadian startups exposure to some of the top VCs and tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley creating funding and partnership opportunities, that are otherwise difficult to source, especially during the pandemic," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX.

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale will feature keynotes, panels, and a pitch competition among the top regional champions from all around the world. It will be held on May 19th to May 21st, 2021 at Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale has featured prominent figures from the entrepreneurship community including Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Marcelo Claure (COO of SoftBank Group), Tim Westergren (Founder & Former CEO of Pandora), Ray Lane (Former President & COO of Oracle), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), John Chambers (Chairman Emeritus of Cisco), Window Snyder (Former CSSO of Intel), and more. Startup World Cup had veteran investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, NEA, Techstars, Intel Capital, M12, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, IBM Ventures, Social Capital, Index Ventures, and Plug and Play Ventures, as well as investors from all over the world, judging the global and regional finals.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is an annual curation program and conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 12th year, CIX invited delegates are comprised of North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference, taking place virtually this year October 19-21, 2020. CIX2020 CIXTop @CIXCommunity. To register for CIX Digital Summit 2020 please visit: https://www.cixsummit.com/2020/register

