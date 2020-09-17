Pro Media News SLR: Safety First - How to Choose a Beauty Salon in the Age of Coronavirus?

During a pandemic, hair and beauty salon customers pay attention to precision or quality of the service, but primarily to safety. Consumers will look for outlets in which the highest sanitary standards are ensured: caring for cleanliness, maintaining the principle of social distance and strictly sterilizing reusable tools.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / For a visit to a beauty salon, hair salon or aesthetic medicine clinic, the Brits have to wait a minimum of a few weeks - the government's thawing economy plan provides for the opening of these facilities in the third phase, i.e. after July 4. When this happens, clients from the UK will have to follow sanitary guidelines to ensure safety of a treatment. Boris Johnson's office has not yet provided details, but many salons are already preparing for re-opening, based on solutions used in other countries or recommendations of experts, including the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology. BABTAC has prepared an eight-page guide with specific sanitary guidelines.

Safety rules that must be implemented by every salon owner

Sanitary restrictions are to ensure the safety of both clients and employees of salons. The greatest responsibility rests on the shoulders of the owners, whose task is to adapt the salons to new safety standards. According to the BABTAC guidelines, they are required the following:

arrangement of the work stations within 2 meters of each other. If due to the size of the living room this condition is not possible, they must use additional partitioning, e.g. from Plexiglas;

suspension of reception and waiting room operations in order to limit the number of people in the salon at the same time as much as possible;

making appointments only remotely (by phone or online) for a specific time, giving staff time to disinfect the station and tools after each client;

informing customers about safety measures taken;

refrain from serving customers with drinks, except for water in disposable packaging;

preparing a hand disinfection stand for clients - it would be a good idea to equip it with graphical instructions on how to properly clean and disinfect hands;

provide equipment for daily disinfection of touch surfaces: handrails, door handles, light switches, handles, chair backs and flat surfaces, including table tops in work rooms and staff social rooms;

replacing reusable instruments (e.g. cutters, chisels, tweezers, pliers, scissors) with disposable instruments, except for those which will be sterilized;

cleaning and sanitizing several times a day common areas with which customers come into contact, e.g. door handles, handrails, countertops, chair backs. They should be disinfected few times a day.

Professional salons and clinics also used to disinfect and sterilize tools before the start of a pandemic to protect clients against viral, bacterial, parasitic or fungal infection. However, high sanitary standards have now become even more important. Disinfection is a process in which only vegetative forms of microorganisms are destroyed, so it does not provide complete protection against infection. Tools should therefore be sterilized, which destroys all forms of microorganisms. In salons and clinics providing cosmetic and aesthetic services, the complete guarantee of sanitary safety is provided only by subjecting the tools to autoclaving, which the European Union has recognized as a key device in the fight against coronavirus.

Hand washing, wearing protective clothing and masks, i.e. the duties of employees

What about employees? In addition to rigorously following the guidelines previously mentioned, their responsibilities in most countries include:

washing hands with soap and water before starting work, additionally regularly washing and disinfecting dry hands with an alcohol-based agent (min. 60%) during the day;

wearing masks (if necessary, visor or goggles too) and disposable gloves changed after each service; It is optional to wear masks in UK in beauty salons and is not required by law, including in the workplace. If you choose to wear one, it is important to use face coverings properly and wash your hands before putting them on and before and after taking them off.[1]

taking care of the cleanliness of work places and remembering to disinfect touch surfaces, such as a telephone handset, keyboard and mouse, light switches or desks, and equipment used during the procedure;

touching only items necessary to perform the service.

using back-to-back or side-to-side working (rather than face-to face) whenever possible.[2]

The responsibility for security also lies with the clients

Adapting the work in the salon to the new sanitary conditions, of course, is on the side of its owners and employees, but this does not mean that the customer is not responsible for common safety.

If possible, the client should come to the salon without an accompanying person, having as few personal items as possible - unnecessary scarves and jewellery are better left at home.

Punctuality has never been included in the price as much as it is now - the customer must remember to attend the treatment at the exact time they agreed, as they will not be able to use the waiting room. They can wait only outside the beauty salon.

Cheaters never prosper - for your own safety and that of the salon's employees, you should agree to a medical history survey and not conceal information about your health. If you feel unwell, it's better to cancel your appointment, even if you have to wait a little longer for the next one.

Before entering the salon, the client should wash and disinfect his/her hands.

Why is the autoclave so effective against coronavirus (COVID-19)?

An autoclave is a hermetically sealed device in which the sterilization process is carried out by the action of steam under elevated pressure. The steam reaches a temperature of 121 or 134 Celsius degrees, thanks to which it is able to destroy even vegetative forms of microorganisms - as a result, the use of an autoclave ensures the killing of 99% of pathogens. In hospitals, dental surgeries and veterinary clinics, this device is used to sterilize metal instruments, including scalpels, clamps, tweezers and scissors. In salons providing beauty and aesthetic services, the autoclave is used for decontamination of reusable accessories - it is the basis for equipping every salon, in which the safety of customers and employees comes first.

Safe salons map - benefits for the client and owners

The manufacturer of high quality autoclaves is the Swiss company Enbio, which has 25 years of experience in the field of biotechnology. Autoclaves of its production, used in industry, medicine and laboratories, have a European certificate of medical device CE, which guarantees protection against infections. When choosing a beauty salon equipped with these devices, the customer can be sure that sterile instruments are used here.

Consumers should be assisted in finding such a salons. To this end, Enbio has created the "Enbio Safe" information platform. As part of this platform, a map of safe salons was created (https://www.enbio.com/uk/enbiosafe/saloons/map/). This is a list of facilities with Enbio autoclaves. Customers can thus find a safe salon (e.g. barber shop, beauty salon, hair salon, piercing salon, tattoo studio). On the other hand, shop owners are able to show that they apply high sanitary standards. Tharefore, "Enbio Safe" enables them to attract new customers among those seeking not only quality but also service safety, which is also a quality factor for service. For a salon, the registration of an autoclave purchase is synonymous with the appearance of a given outlet on the map.

