Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 17 September 2020 it repurchased 350,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 187.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 12,421,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 12,421,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 26,564,118.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 September 2020