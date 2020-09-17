COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Neutral and at Par growth for the curcumin market, while 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period, according to Technavio report, according to Technavio report Global curcumin market with COVID-19 analysis

The therapeutic properties of curcumin will drive the demand for curcumin during the forecast period. Owing to its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin is preferred in several end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care as it regulates various transcription factors such as protein kinases, cytokines, redox status, adhesion molecules, and enzymes. These properties make curcumin a potential chemotherapeutic agent with anti-cancer activity and help protect infections against activities against skin, prostate, pancreas, liver, head, neck, ovary, and lungs. These therapeutic properties, coupled with the pharmacological security and minimum cost, make curcumin a preferred dietary health supplement. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global curcumin market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd., SV Agrofood, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Naturite Agro Products Ltd., Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the therapeutic properties of curcumin, the customer's inclination toward organic food additives and increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care applications are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Curcumin Market Vendors

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. operates its business under various segments such as health and nutrition, flavors and fragrances. BCM-95 (CURCUGREEN) is bioavailable formulated curcumin offered by the company.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd. operates its business under eight segments, which include weight management, antioxidants, eye health, standardized herbal extracts, bone health, cosmetic ingredients, diabetic care, and natural colors. The company offers curcumin for antioxidants and curcumin based natural colors.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely mint products, essential oils, aromatic chemicals, herbal extracts, phyto-chemicals, spices oils, and agro products. The company deals with the manufacturing and export of curcumin across the world.

SV Agrofood

SV Agrofood operates its business under six segments, which include herbal extracts, essential oils, carrier oils, organic products, nutraceutical ingredients, and fruits and vegetable powder. The company offers curcuma amada rhizome extract and curcuma longa rhizome powder.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. operates its businesses under segments: industrial products, industrial services, and consumer products. The company offers 95% curcumin and curcumin for industrial applications.

