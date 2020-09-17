PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), has been recognized as a top employer in Bulgaria, adding to the global contract research organization's growing list of accolades as an employer of choice around the world.

PPD was recognized as a top 50 desirable employer in Bulgaria, according to the second annual Employer of Choice Survey organized by the employer brand and business consulting agency To The Top. The organization selected employers for the annual list based on a survey of 8,092 working professionals across 176 cities in Bulgaria.

PPD also was ranked in the top 100 most desirable employers among students in Bulgaria in To The Top's 2020 Graduate Survey of over 5,830 students from 51 universities. Bulgaria has a large pool of highly trained health care professionals with extensive language capabilities, and PPD has multiple internships opportunities with medical and pharmacy schools in the area.

"PPD's strong company culture, focused on helping customers deliver life-changing medicines for patients, and our commitment to employee development and professional growth, make the company a desirable workplace for talented professionals," said Hristo Sabev, senior director, clinical management and a managing director of PPD in Bulgaria. "Engaging and empowering employees helps PPD consistently deliver value for our customers and their important drug development programs. We are proud of the strong reputation our company has established as a leading employer in Bulgaria."

PPD's office in Sofia employs more than 1,200 professionals, including physicians, pharmacists, nurses and medical specialists who provide Phase I-IV clinical trial management and support, site and patient access solutions, and regulatory affairs services. PPD has had operations in Bulgaria since 2009.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 24,500 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

