A new webinar series featuring a distinguished panel of experts in standardization, broadcast and production workflows will talk about pioneering solutions for immersive audio and video production, efficient delivery formats and live encoders for broadcast and OTT, as well as creation of enhanced consumer experiences.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still holding the industry back from getting together and leading valuable conversations, Fraunhofer IIS invited the broadcast industry leaders ATEME, Cobalt, Interdigital, Jünger, Philips, Technicolor and Telos Alliance to join forces and offer a series of three webinars about available solutions to deploy next generation audio and video technologies as well as the latest trends in the broadcast industry.

The consecutive webinars on October 6th, 8th and 13th will gather a panel formed by experts in standardization, broadcast and production workflows. Participants will have the chance to learn all about the necessary steps for the transition to next-generation broadcast and streaming technologies including the most advanced features of MPEG-H Audio and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. These technologies are the key building blocks for the future of entertainment and provide a heightened level of user experience as they open the doors for innovative business opportunities and new content formats.

Demonstrations will also be performed to explain how immersive and interactive sound and truly vivid pictures can be enabled within the limits of today's infrastructures.

The interactive nature of the webinars provides opportunities to ask specific questions, establish contact with renowned experts in their fields and receive practical advice for every workflow.

Part 1: Roundtable Meet the experts

Our experts will discuss the current status in standardization and adoption of Next Generation TV technologies in the different regions of the world as well as the directions broadcast and streaming are taking in various markets.

Part 2: Next Generation Audio and Video technologies

With the advanced MPEG-H immersive and personalized sound features as well as Technicolor HDR (SL-HDR), content creators can now enable completely new and premium audio and video experiences for their viewers. In this session, our experts will share their experience gained while working with broadcasters all over the world during major live events that were broadcast or streamed in MPEG-H Audio and Technicolor HDR (SL-HDR).

Part 3: Hands-on experience with MPEG-H Audio and Technicolor HDR (SL-HDR)

"How can I leverage HDR as well as immersive and interactive audio technologies today, using my existing production workflows and infrastructure? While enabling these next generation technologies, how can I also produce and deliver high quality SDR and legacy audio in a cost-effective way?" These are some of the most important questions we receive from broadcasters. This webinar will provide the answers. Our experts will talk about live production and broadcast, and demonstrate how to enable the most advanced features in existing facilities.

Further Information

Webinar registration: https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/en/ff/amm/webinars/registration-next-generation-audio-and-video-technologies.html

More information on MPEG-H: https://www.mpegh.com

More information on Technicolor HDR: https://www.technicolor.com/hdr

Contacts:

Mandy Garcia

Fraunhofer IIS

mandy.garcia@iis.fraunhofer.de