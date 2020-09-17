The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on September 17, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to use an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 25, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 7.25 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 22, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791233