Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Granted U.S. Trademark Registration for Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including the premium wines of Algodon Fine Wines, a high-end leather accessories and fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings, today announced it has been granted a registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its trademark Gaucho - Buenos Aires, (U.S. Trademark Registration No. 6043175) Gaucho Group Holdings' fashion and leather accessories direct to consumer brand (GauchoBuenosAires.com). The U.S. trademark registration covers goods such as apparel, leather accessories, and wine. The company has additional pending applications for the trademark that cover other products such as jewelry, cosmetic fragrances, and home goods.

Founded by entrepreneur Scott Mathis and headed up by Argentine designers Guido Spangenberg and Carmen Vils, Gaucho - Buenos Aires blends the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook. The brand's beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Argentina's finest designer label.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires embodies the spirit of Argentina -- its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho - Buenos Aires is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression.

"We are thrilled to announce this accomplishment, as it symbolizes another step taken towards our objective of becoming the top luxury, fashion and leather accessories brand in Argentina," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings 's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Solidifying our place in the industry, this trademark allows us to continue to expand upon our growing e-commerce initiatives by increasing our collection of accessories and ready-to-wear fashion."

