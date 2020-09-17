Clean Group Announces Australia's Most Affordable Commercial Cleaning Services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Clean Group, one of the most reputed professional cleaning companies announced that they are providing Australia's Most Affordable Commercial Cleaning Services to cater to the cleanliness requirement of companies of all sizes. Clean Group is a Sydney based cleaning company that is focused on providing inexpensive and quality professional cleaning services.

The Company has been actively providing affordable commercial cleaning services for companies located in Sydney and neighbouring areas. Along with Commercial Cleaning, Clean Group also offers services like strata cleaning, carpet service, medical centre/ healthcare premises cleaning, gym cleaning, school/ university cleaning, and childcare cleaning. They are capable of providing world-class services at any of the places whether it is a crowded industrial place or a small office. Clean Group can clean them all.

CEO and owner of the Clean Group, Suji Siv, says that "Businesses get only one chance to impress their potential customers, so they need to make sure that their potential customers can see your business as a professional and well organized at the first time they visit your office. Clean Group provides the highest standard of office and commercial cleaning services according to the specific needs of your business, and the best thing is that our services are completely affordable. That is why businesses of any size are collaborating with us to ensure that their office environment is not just safe but also geared towards high productivity."

Clean Group is considered the most reputed cleaning company in Australia, they have a team of 50+ well-experienced cleaners. All their members are well-trained, friendly and have knowledge of the work, process, equipment and solutions.

As the company stated in their announcement that they are providing affordable commercial cleaning services in around 100 suburbs of NSW, Queensland and Victoria but it doesn't mean that they are doing any compromises with quality and equipment.

There are the various facts that go into their favour some of them are: incomparable experience of two decades, customer-friendly and services respondents, transparent and fast procedure, 50+ dependable and hardworking cleaners, provide services in more than hundred suburbs, having all the modern-day resources and equipment, use of eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

Clean Group is also capable of providing maintenance work and virus/germ cleaning services and has been providing these services in various health care and fitness centres. The company has extensive experience cleaning fitness centres and large gyms additionally excellent knowledge in the maintenance of retail stores, storefronts and large industrial warehouses.

The Company can also handle special cleaning programs for schools, strata, daycare centres and universities even by keeping cost pocket friendly. As per their service portfolio the company also provide cleaning services under various plans, a business house can hire them for one time, regular or scheduled cleaning job.

Clean Group is also good at using big machines as well as spray machines and by using all the guidelines they are able to comply with strict cleaning requirements of large factories. As per the official website, they can provide pressure cleaning and outdoor maintenance services too.

As per the announcement, Clean Group is providing Affordable Commercial Cleaning Services to help businesses of all sizes to meet the cleaning requirement. They also mentioned state-of-the-art cleaning equipment they use in their services one of them was I-mop it is a powerful machine and combination of flexibility of mop and power of an industry-grade motor. The machine is capable of removing even the hardest gunk, taints, and stains.

The company also explained their commercial cleaning services, they said that their team will conduct dusting, segregation of trash and they will use deep cleaning solutions for rugs, hardwood, carpets, laminate, and other floor materials. Their services also include professional steam cleaning for rugs, carpets, upholstery, external and internal window and glass cleaning; machine floor scrubbing; stripping and sealing of floors; exterior pressure washing and cleaning; cleaning of canteen and kitchen item, microwave and refrigerator cleaning and arranging them in a good way.

