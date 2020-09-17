ChartEx to Launch Anticipated Native Token on Uniswap

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / The crypto landscape is no stranger to mind-blowing numbers and overnight success stories. However, even in this industry, the adoption of ChartEx seems to be in a league of its own.

ChartEx is a platform that provides tools, analytics, and full candlestick charting for Uniswap trading pairs, and it has taken the industry by storm. Since the platform became publicly available its visitor count has grown exponentially. In the past 30 days, the platform has welcomed over 270,000 unique visitors and processed more than 588,000,000 requests. ChartEx is fueled by the record-breaking adoption of Uniswap, driven by its ambitious founder and carried by its loving community.

This Friday, September 18th 2020, $CHART will be listed on Uniswap V2. $CHART will become the native utility token at the heart of the ChartEx platform.

Founded in 2019, ChartEx began as a bot service on Discord. For a small group of traders, it provided pricing information, charts, and token related alerts by using simple commands. Over time these utilities expanded to other platforms such as Twitter and Telegram and eventually, the website www.chartex.pro was born.

ChartEx provides a robust product offering and addresses critical charting needs specific to the DEX trading community. While several other tools currently exist on the market, there are significant gaps in the services they offer. ChartEx will provide traders with tools such as real-time trade data, screening and monitoring bots on Telegram, a DAO governance structure, and integrations upcoming for some of the newest and most popular DEX platforms currently on the market (Injective Protocol, Mooniswap, Serum, Polkaswap, Dx/Dy, Binance Smart Chain to name a few).

The $CHART token allows ChartEx to accelerate development and serves as the foundation that is needed to realize its ambitious goals. ChartEx will significantly expand its functionality and improve the infrastructure required to sustain its growing user base. Tokenization also allows Chartex to focus on end-user collaboration. The community will now have the ability (via governance) to shape the core suite of tools of the platform. Developers, analysts, and researchers will be able to add value to the platform by building innovative, self-driven solutions.

Over the last few weeks, the improved beta version of ChartEx received overwhelming support from the cryptocurrency trading community. Industry thought leaders, social media influencers, and day traders have all started using ChartEx as their go-to charting platform for DEX trading.

ChartEx will use Metamask as a means to authenticate the users of the platform and grant them unique, secure, and anonymous access to the platform's tools. Through a subscription model, holders of the $CHART token will have exclusive access to some of the most advanced charting tools available on the market. However, the core charting experience will remain free and will not be subjected to artificial delays in the data.

"Suffice to say, while we are thrilled about the growth and interest in our platform, it necessitates that we scale to our ever-growing user base. Introducing the $CHART token will allow us to invest in infrastructure, expand our team, and continue to innovate, all while allowing the wider community to participate directly in our success." - Founder of ChartEx

To learn more and follow all of the exciting developments of the ChartEx Platform, please stop by or follow us on any of our social media channels.

Website: https://www.chartex.pro/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/ChartExCommunity

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/ChartExAnnouncements|

Community Discord: https://discord.gg/fEcSjG

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChartExPro

CONTACT:

John Coleman Pollock

Head of PR

contact: hello@chartex.pro

SOURCE: ChartEx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606597/ChartEx-to-Launch-Anticipated-Native-Token-on-Uniswap