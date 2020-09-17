Latamcash: LATAMCASH is constructing NFT ecosystem with 20 million user gaming platform KAYBO.COM in Latin America

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / LATAM4NINE S.A.C, operating blockchain fintech platform named as LATAM CASH, announced that it is building up NFT (Non-Fungible Token) eco-system with 20 million user gaming platform KAYBO.COM in Latin America

For the 1st step, NFT Avatar Character is planned to be serviced on kaybo.com and LATAMCASH will support its purchase of derivatives. Additionally, NFT exchange is in construction. In addition, through the establishment of an NFT exchange in KAYBO.COM, it will support NFT asset exchange and transaction of various digital assets such as NFT avatars, game items serviced in Kaybo.com among users.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a type of cryptographic token that represents a unique asset. NFTs are tokenized versions of digital or real-world assets. They function as verifiable proofs of authenticity and ownership within a blockchain network. NFTs are not interchangeable with each other and introduce scarcity to the digital world. Through NFT, users are able to fully own value of various digital assets, so NFT is in the spotlight in games and digital content industries

Kaybo.com is serviced by FHL Games Co. LTD, established in 2008, operates gaming and entertainment contents publishing services enjoyed by 20M plus users in 25 countries across Latin America region, including Mexico, Brazil, and Peru. FHL Games publishes and distributes popular global games such as Point Blank, Special Forces, Gunz, MU, and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) PINs for Steam. They are also entitled to publish Game of Thrones, a game created based on popular TV series by HBO, and League of Angels 3 in 2020.

Since FHL Games was selected as a member of the largest Korean government-backed startup accelerator, Born2Global Center, in 2019, FHL Games has been expanding its business areas to the blockchain-based fintech sector. Earlier this year, they launched a decentralized Identifier (DID) and 2 factor authentication system and cryptocurrency payment & wallet service, KayboKeepin, which supports ERC-20 tokens such as Ethereum(ETH) and LATAMCASH(LMCH), to their 20 million Kaybo.com users. Kaybo.com currently supports their own digital currency, K-coin, which is integrated with over 120 local and international payment channels, such as Master Card, VISA, Paypal, and AmazonPay.

Alex Park, CEO of LATAM4NINE S.A.C. said, "At present, based on close cooperation with FHL Games, we are aggressively expanding LATAMCASH service through kaybo.com in Latin America. Within 2020, LATAMCASH-based payment and messaging app service are planned to launch by connecting scheduled global top tier game service on kaybo.com. Through the NFT service linked with Kaybo.com and LATAMCASH, we will build a successful blockchain-based platform ecosystem to become a leading blockchain operator in Latin America.

Latamcash Token Listing Information

Name and Ticker: Latamcash (LMCH)

Token listing page

(PC): https://bre.is/Q5JaRnmT

(Mobile): https://bre.is/E3D337Zp

Latamcash Important Links

Website: https://latamcash.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/latamcash_global

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latamcash/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/latamcash.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/latam_cash

Kaybo Homepage: https://www.kaybo1.com/

Latamcash Contact

Name: Danny kim (CMO)

Email: marketing@latamcash.io

SOURCE: LATAMCASH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606585/LATAMCASH-is-constructing-NFT-ecosystem-with-20-million-user-gaming-platform-KAYBOCOM-in-Latin-America