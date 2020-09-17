The Kim Miller Group Welcomes Moxie's to Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / The Kim Miller Group is pleased to announce that Moxie's opened last Friday night in the Southlake Town Center at 1472 Main Street in Southlake, Texas. Serving lunch, brunch, dinner and happy hour specials, Moxie's embodies a chef-driven menu concentrated on elevated American classics.

"We love the concept and we have enjoyed going to the other Moxie's locations to watch the Dallas Stars play. We have had a blast at a few New Year's Eve celebrations there, as well," said long-time supporter and local Keller Williams' Realtor, Kim Miller, of The Kim Miller Group. "Moxie's is a fun place and a great concept! We are excited to welcome Moxie's to Southlake, which desperately needed a new restaurant with a nice patio."

Miller, who is a native Texan, has a long history of community involvement. She has served as Chair of the Ambassador Committee and on the Board of Governors at Timarron Country Club. She is also involved in the National Charity League and supports numerous organizations within the community. Miller is proud to play a role in bringing this fabulous restaurant to the Southlake community.

Moxies is the place to meet up with friends, enjoy food with family and socialize. The menu was curated to include the best of everything for everyone. Large patio seating with wide outside dining spaces are perfect for a casual night out, while the bar inside has multiple televisions for guests to grab a drink and enjoy a game.

The 9,650 sq. ft. restaurant will feature floor to ceiling windows, an extended bar area, multiple televisions inside and outside, a covered patio and flex walls that can be converted for private dining experiences and party spaces. Each room is adorned with tons of natural stone and modern lighting fixtures. The dining area is lined with booths while the bar area houses multiple high-tops.

Eatz Hospitality, the franchise group behind Moxies, has previously opened restaurants in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, Houston and Miami, as well as 14 locations throughout Canada. The Moxie's restaurant in Southlake will be an additional Texas location Eatz Hospitality has opened.

The hours of operation for Moxie's new Southlake location will be Sunday 10:00 a.m - 11:00 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m., Thursday and Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. and Saturday's, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. Happy Hour will be every weekday from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Brunch will be between 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Kim said, "I encourage everyone to come check it out...you won't be disappointed!"



About Kim Miller, Kim Miller Group, Keller Williams

Kim Miller works with both buyers and sellers in all price ranges. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Metrotex Association of Realtors, North Texas Real Estate Information System and the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing. Kim is also a board member on the luxury team at Keller Williams Southlake as well as on the Agent Leadership Council (ALC). For more information, please call (817) 233-5032, or visit http://www.kimmillergroup.com. The Kim Miller Group is located at 2106 E. State Hwy. 114, Suite 101, Southlake, TX 76092.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE:

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606576/The-Kim-Miller-Group-Welcomes-Moxies-to-Southlake