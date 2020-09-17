The Opportunity Zone Development Fund Inks Agreement to Provide Services for Guests at Verde Ranch RV Resort

CAMP VERDE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / SmartRVService.com, an opportunity zone business fully funded by The Opportunity Zone Development Fund, announce their newly signed agreement to provide services for guests at the Verde Ranch RV Resort.

The agreement will usher in a list of destination benefits for Guests at the RV Resort located in Camp Verde, AZ., and operated by Contemporary Resorts and Residences. The first of these services will be a mobile wash service. Trained detailers will be available 7 days a week to wash, wax and protect the exterior of the RVs visiting the resort while guests enjoy the 10,000 square foot clubhouse, splash pad, pool, multiple hot tubs as well as the Verde River and all the beauty the Verde Valley offers. SmartRVServices has a water purification system onboard a utility trailer parked in Space 1 at the Resort that will ensure that each company wash leaves a clean spot-free finish and SmartRVService.com guarantees satisfaction with a complete rewash at no extra cost to the guests.

SmartRVServices.com strives to add value and support the resort and all its activities," said Robert Witt, Manager of The Opportunity Zone Development Fund. "All services, designed to improve the resort's customer experience and enhance its reputation, will be conducted under the supervision of Resort Director Jenny Buck."

Pricing for some of the services will be as follows:

A Hand Wash will cost $155 for a RV up to 26 feet long with an additional $5 charged per foot of length over 26 feet.

A Hand Wax will cost $390 for a coach up to 26 feet with an additional $10 per foot changed per foot over 26 feet.

In the event an RV needs special treatment to restore its finish, SmartRVService provides a quote after meeting with the guest and inspecting the guests RV.

Other services SmartRVService.com will offer in the future include:

Sight set up with company specialist parking, leveling, connecting utilities and helping guests arrange their RV site.

RV balancing with company specialists calculating the load on each tire with a mobile scale to help the owners improve the ride of their coach and safely reach their next destination.

In the fall, the company plans to add a septic tank cleaning and scaling service, where company specialists will clean out RV water heaters and septic systems.

About SmartRVService.com

SmartRVService.com is an opportunity zone business fully funded by The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 LLC. The Fund exists so partners can develop outstanding businesses that provide extraordinary service while protecting and building partners net worth through Opportunity Zone Investments. The partners' initial investment in the company is netted against their capital gains and provides a first-year cash savings in federal income tax that amounts to over 20% in savings. The Partnerships cash flows are partially sheltered by the depreciation on the equipment used in company operations. The company's investment provides jobs and services in the opportunity zone that might not otherwise be possible. The Opportunity Zone Development Fund minimizes risk and maximizes tax benefits with minimal debt during development. As projects mature and sheltered cash flow is produced it is seeking additional development projects using debt secured by cash flows from the maturing projects.

About Robert Witt, The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 LLC

Robert Witt is the Manager of The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 and The Opportunity Zone Development Company LLC. Witt is also president of the Beaver Creek Villas Condominium Association and managing partner for Simonton Ranch Land Holding LLC. He is a former Chairman of the Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission, and a Former Chairman of the Camp Verde Sanitary District. He has managed 5 distinct real estate opportunity funds during his career and likes opportunity zone tax benefits more than any other incentive he has seen during his career. For more information, please call (928) 202-1000. The Opportunity Zone Development Fund LLC has investments in The Verde Ranch Car and RV Wash, Smart RV Service, and the company is developing a 25 acre parcel north of interstate 17 with SR 260 frontage. To read more about Opportunity Zone Development Fund and Simonton Ranch Land Holding in the news, please visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/robert-witt-simonton-ranch-land-holding-llc.

