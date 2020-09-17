Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Ottawa - Gatineau

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is announcing the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Ottawa and Gatineau Area. Their dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Ottawa and Gatineau
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.
Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.
Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Ottawa & Gatineau region listed here:
A Everest Locksmith Inc
Locksmith | Ottawa
1581 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z3
(613) 248-3535
https://www.everestlock.com
Advanced Wellness Centre
Acupuncture | Ottawa
100-200 Metcalfe St.
Ottawa, ON K2P 1P7
(613) 237-5252
https://advancedwellness.ca
Alvi Paving & Concrete Ltd.
Paving Contractors | Ottawa
26 Caesar Avenue, Unit 3
Ottawa, ON K2G 0B2
(613) 228-0385
https://www.alvipaving.ca/
Appliance Technician Ltd.
Home Appliance - Repair Service | Ottawa
251 Laurier Ave W., Suite 900
Ottawa, ON K1P 5J6
(613) 701-1800
https://www.appliancetechnician.ca
Bellissimo Dreamworks
Landscape Contractor | Ottawa
1055 Black Canary Dr.
Manotick, ON K4M 0A1
(613) 222-7830
https://www.bellissimodreamworks.ca
Clean Freaks
Carpet & Rug Cleaning | Ottawa
162 Birch Hill Private
Ottawa, ON K1K 3Y5
(613) 255-1851
https://www.cleanfreaksottawa.com
Clear Ottawa Windows
Window Cleaning | Ottawa
532 Montreal Rd
Ottawa, ON K1K 4R4
(613) 262-4647
https://clearottawa.com
Commissionaires Ottawa
Security Guard Services | Ottawa
Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
(613) 231-6462
(877) 322-6777
https://commissionaires-ottawa.on.ca
Commissionaires Ottawa
Digital Fingerprinting and Identification Services | Ottawa
Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
(613) 231-6462
(877) 322-6777
NeedFingerprints.com
Contrôle Parasitaire de l'Outaouais
Extermination & pest management | Gatineau
306 boulevard Maloney Est
Gatineau, QC J8P 1C8
(819) 669-1500
https://www.gatineauexterminateur.ca
D. & A. MacLeod Company Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee | Ottawa
343 O'Connor Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1V9
(613) 236-9111
http://www.macleod.ca
David Hollingsworth, Ottawa Injury Lawyers
Lawyer - Personal Injury | Ottawa
176 Bronson Avenue
Ottawa, ON K1R 6H4
(613) 978-9549
(800) 553-4878
https://www.ottawainjury.ca
Empire Deck and Fence
Deck & Patio | Ottawa
Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Ottawa, ON
(613) 216-1093
https://www.empiredeckandfence.com
Fence-All
Fences | Ottawa
3160 Hawthorne Rd.
Ottawa, ON K1G 5H5
(613) 736-1122
http://www.fenceall.com
Metropolis Property Management Services Inc.
Property management | Gatineau
164 Rue Principale
Gatineau, QC J9H 3M8
(819) 682-6703
http://www.gestionmetropolis.ca
Gouttières X-Treme Plus Eavestroughing
Eavestroughs (Sales & Services) | Gatineau
428 -b Chemin St-Louis
Gatineau, QC J8P 8B3
(819) 669-0999
(877) 449-0999
http://gouttieres-xtreme.com
Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy
Massage Therapy | Ottawa
206-4100 Strandherd Dr
Ottawa, ON K2J0V2
(613) 825-2225
http://www.kneadedtouch.ca
LASIK MD
Laser Vision Correction | Ottawa
Minto Place Atrium, 407 Laurier Avenue W.
Ottawa, ON K1R 7Y7
(613) 232-2444
(866) 366-2020
http://www.lasikmd.com
Laurysen Kitchens Ltd.
Kitchen Designer & Distributors | Ottawa
2415 Carp Rd.
Stittsville, ON K2S 1B3
(613) 836-5353
(866) 836-5353
http://www.laurysenkitchens.com
Lima Denture and Implant Solutions
Denturists | Ottawa
Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Nepean, ON K2G 4B5
(613) 728-5532
https://dentureclinicottawa.com
Mirror Works
Glass & Mirrors | Ottawa
2713 Fenton Rd.
Ottawa, ON K1T 3T8
(613) 746-4245
http://www.mirrorworks.com
Mortgage Brokers Ottawa.com
Mortgage Brokers | Ottawa
1701 Woodward Drive, Unit 300
Ottawa, ON K2C 0R4
(613) 798-1973
(866) 354-6789
http://www.mortgagebrokersottawa.com
North American Transport Driving Academy
Driving School - Truck | Ottawa
2473 Sheffield Rd.
Ottawa, ON K1B 3V6
(613) 561-4675
(888) 663-5272
http://www.nadrivers.com
OakWood
Home Renovation & Design | Ottawa
865 Taylor Creek Drive
Ottawa, ON K4A 0Z9
(613) 236-8001
http://www.oakwood.ca
Ottawa Compressor Services
Compressors | Ottawa
60-L Colonnade Rd.
Nepean, ON K2E 7J6
(613) 224-9111
https://www.ottawacompressor.ca
Ottawa Flowers Inc.
Florists | Ottawa
3-2000 Thurston Drive
Ottawa, ON K1G 4K7
(613) 737-5555
(800) 841-8447
https://www.ottawaflowers.com
Ottawa Laser Clinic
Laser Hair Removal | Ottawa
2725 Queensview Drive - Unit 400
Ottawa, ON K2B 0A1
(613) 850-0866
http://www.ottawalaserclinic.ca
Ottawa Structural Residential Services Ltd.
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair | Ottawa
5 Caesar Avenue
Nepean, ON K2G 0A8
(613) 226-1234
http://www.ottawastructural.com
Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions
Furniture Retailers | Ottawa
177 Richmond Rd.
Ottawa, ON K1Z 6W3
(613) 761-8690
http://polancohomedecor.com
Reliable Home Inspection
Building Inspection | Ottawa
223 Vision St.
Manotick, ON K4M 0E2
(613) 884-7359
http://www.reliable-inspection.com
Renu Massage Therapy & Spa
Day Spa | Ottawa
1432 Wellington St. W.
Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X2
(613) 722-2929
http://www.renuspa.ca
Roofmaster Ottawa Inc.
Roofing Contractor | Ottawa
163 MacFarlane Road
Ottawa, ON K2E 6V4
(613) 521-0088
(888) 889-8865
http://www.roofmaster.net
ServiceMaster Clean
Janitorial Service | Ottawa
180 Wescar Lane
Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
(613) 244-1997
http://www.svmottawa.ca
Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business Brokers | Ottawa
2821 Riverside Dr.
Ottawa, ON K1V 8N4
(613) 731-9140
(800) 905-3557
http://www.sunbeltcanada.com
TEGO Bathroom Design & Renovation Centre
Bathroom Remodelling | Ottawa
1885 Merivale Rd.
Ottawa, ON K2G 1E5
(613) 521-3318
(877) 438-8346
http://www.tego.ca
TGI Quartz and Granite
Countertops | Ottawa
50 Slack Rd, # 2 E
Ottawa, ON K2G 3N3
(613) 729-5656
https://tgiquartzandgranite.com
The Electrical & Plumbing Store
Lighting Fixture & Accessories | Ottawa
Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
(613) 721-2116
http://www.epstore.com
Top Hat Home Comfort Services
Fireplaces Sales and Services | Ottawa
1072 Merivale Rd.
Ottawa, ON K1Z 6A8
(613) 722-1226
(613) 722-1764
http://www.tophathomecomfort.com
Urbandale Construction
Home Builder | Ottawa
2193 Arch St.
Ottawa, ON K1G 2H5
(613) 731-6331
http://www.urbandaleconstruction.com
Valley Siding & Windows Ltd.
Windows and Doors | Ottawa
1348 Labrie Avenue
Ottawa, ON K1B 3M4
(613) 744-8699
http://www.valley-siding.com
Worry Free Snowblowing Inc.
Snow Removal | Ottawa
2916 Mer Bleue Rd.
Navan, ON K4B 1H9
(613) 837-4556
http://www.wfsnow.com
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Barrie, Calgary, Durham region, Edmonton, Gatineau, Halton region, Halifax, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Montreal, Niagara region, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, Winnipeg, York region & more.
CONTACT:
Consumer Choice Award
sdillien@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606526/Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners-2020-Ottawa--Gatineau