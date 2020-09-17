Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Ottawa - Gatineau

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is announcing the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Ottawa and Gatineau Area. Their dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Ottawa and Gatineau

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.

Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.



Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Ottawa & Gatineau region listed here:

A Everest Locksmith Inc

Locksmith | Ottawa

1581 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z3

(613) 248-3535

https://www.everestlock.com

Advanced Wellness Centre

Acupuncture | Ottawa

100-200 Metcalfe St.

Ottawa, ON K2P 1P7

(613) 237-5252

https://advancedwellness.ca

Alvi Paving & Concrete Ltd.

Paving Contractors | Ottawa

26 Caesar Avenue, Unit 3

Ottawa, ON K2G 0B2

(613) 228-0385

https://www.alvipaving.ca/

Appliance Technician Ltd.

Home Appliance - Repair Service | Ottawa

251 Laurier Ave W., Suite 900

Ottawa, ON K1P 5J6

(613) 701-1800

https://www.appliancetechnician.ca

Bellissimo Dreamworks

Landscape Contractor | Ottawa

1055 Black Canary Dr.

Manotick, ON K4M 0A1

(613) 222-7830

https://www.bellissimodreamworks.ca

Clean Freaks

Carpet & Rug Cleaning | Ottawa

162 Birch Hill Private

Ottawa, ON K1K 3Y5

(613) 255-1851

https://www.cleanfreaksottawa.com

Clear Ottawa Windows

Window Cleaning | Ottawa

532 Montreal Rd

Ottawa, ON K1K 4R4

(613) 262-4647

https://clearottawa.com

Commissionaires Ottawa

Security Guard Services | Ottawa

Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

(613) 231-6462

(877) 322-6777

https://commissionaires-ottawa.on.ca

Commissionaires Ottawa

Digital Fingerprinting and Identification Services | Ottawa

Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

(613) 231-6462

(877) 322-6777

NeedFingerprints.com

Contrôle Parasitaire de l'Outaouais

Extermination & pest management | Gatineau

306 boulevard Maloney Est

Gatineau, QC J8P 1C8

(819) 669-1500

https://www.gatineauexterminateur.ca

D. & A. MacLeod Company Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee | Ottawa

343 O'Connor Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 1V9

(613) 236-9111

http://www.macleod.ca

David Hollingsworth, Ottawa Injury Lawyers

Lawyer - Personal Injury | Ottawa

176 Bronson Avenue

Ottawa, ON K1R 6H4

(613) 978-9549

(800) 553-4878

https://www.ottawainjury.ca

Empire Deck and Fence

Deck & Patio | Ottawa

Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

Ottawa, ON

(613) 216-1093

https://www.empiredeckandfence.com

Fence-All

Fences | Ottawa

3160 Hawthorne Rd.

Ottawa, ON K1G 5H5

(613) 736-1122

http://www.fenceall.com

Metropolis Property Management Services Inc.

Property management | Gatineau

164 Rue Principale

Gatineau, QC J9H 3M8

(819) 682-6703

http://www.gestionmetropolis.ca

Gouttières X-Treme Plus Eavestroughing

Eavestroughs (Sales & Services) | Gatineau

428 -b Chemin St-Louis

Gatineau, QC J8P 8B3

(819) 669-0999

(877) 449-0999

http://gouttieres-xtreme.com

Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy

Massage Therapy | Ottawa

206-4100 Strandherd Dr

Ottawa, ON K2J0V2

(613) 825-2225

http://www.kneadedtouch.ca

LASIK MD

Laser Vision Correction | Ottawa

Minto Place Atrium, 407 Laurier Avenue W.

Ottawa, ON K1R 7Y7

(613) 232-2444

(866) 366-2020

http://www.lasikmd.com

Laurysen Kitchens Ltd.

Kitchen Designer & Distributors | Ottawa

2415 Carp Rd.

Stittsville, ON K2S 1B3

(613) 836-5353

(866) 836-5353

http://www.laurysenkitchens.com

Lima Denture and Implant Solutions

Denturists | Ottawa

Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

Nepean, ON K2G 4B5

(613) 728-5532

https://dentureclinicottawa.com

Mirror Works

Glass & Mirrors | Ottawa

2713 Fenton Rd.

Ottawa, ON K1T 3T8

(613) 746-4245

http://www.mirrorworks.com

Mortgage Brokers Ottawa.com

Mortgage Brokers | Ottawa

1701 Woodward Drive, Unit 300

Ottawa, ON K2C 0R4

(613) 798-1973

(866) 354-6789

http://www.mortgagebrokersottawa.com

North American Transport Driving Academy

Driving School - Truck | Ottawa

2473 Sheffield Rd.

Ottawa, ON K1B 3V6

(613) 561-4675

(888) 663-5272

http://www.nadrivers.com

OakWood

Home Renovation & Design | Ottawa

865 Taylor Creek Drive

Ottawa, ON K4A 0Z9

(613) 236-8001

http://www.oakwood.ca

Ottawa Compressor Services

Compressors | Ottawa

60-L Colonnade Rd.

Nepean, ON K2E 7J6

(613) 224-9111

https://www.ottawacompressor.ca

Ottawa Flowers Inc.

Florists | Ottawa

3-2000 Thurston Drive

Ottawa, ON K1G 4K7

(613) 737-5555

(800) 841-8447

https://www.ottawaflowers.com

Ottawa Laser Clinic

Laser Hair Removal | Ottawa

2725 Queensview Drive - Unit 400

Ottawa, ON K2B 0A1

(613) 850-0866

http://www.ottawalaserclinic.ca

Ottawa Structural Residential Services Ltd.

Waterproofing and Foundation Repair | Ottawa

5 Caesar Avenue

Nepean, ON K2G 0A8

(613) 226-1234

http://www.ottawastructural.com

Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions

Furniture Retailers | Ottawa

177 Richmond Rd.

Ottawa, ON K1Z 6W3

(613) 761-8690

http://polancohomedecor.com

Reliable Home Inspection

Building Inspection | Ottawa

223 Vision St.

Manotick, ON K4M 0E2

(613) 884-7359

http://www.reliable-inspection.com

Renu Massage Therapy & Spa

Day Spa | Ottawa

1432 Wellington St. W.

Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X2

(613) 722-2929

http://www.renuspa.ca

Roofmaster Ottawa Inc.

Roofing Contractor | Ottawa

163 MacFarlane Road

Ottawa, ON K2E 6V4

(613) 521-0088

(888) 889-8865

http://www.roofmaster.net

ServiceMaster Clean

Janitorial Service | Ottawa

180 Wescar Lane

Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

(613) 244-1997

http://www.svmottawa.ca

Sunbelt Business Brokers

Business Brokers | Ottawa

2821 Riverside Dr.

Ottawa, ON K1V 8N4

(613) 731-9140

(800) 905-3557

http://www.sunbeltcanada.com

TEGO Bathroom Design & Renovation Centre

Bathroom Remodelling | Ottawa

1885 Merivale Rd.

Ottawa, ON K2G 1E5

(613) 521-3318

(877) 438-8346

http://www.tego.ca

TGI Quartz and Granite

Countertops | Ottawa

50 Slack Rd, # 2 E

Ottawa, ON K2G 3N3

(613) 729-5656

https://tgiquartzandgranite.com

The Electrical & Plumbing Store

Lighting Fixture & Accessories | Ottawa

Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

(613) 721-2116

http://www.epstore.com

Top Hat Home Comfort Services

Fireplaces Sales and Services | Ottawa

1072 Merivale Rd.

Ottawa, ON K1Z 6A8

(613) 722-1226

(613) 722-1764

http://www.tophathomecomfort.com

Urbandale Construction

Home Builder | Ottawa

2193 Arch St.

Ottawa, ON K1G 2H5

(613) 731-6331

http://www.urbandaleconstruction.com

Valley Siding & Windows Ltd.

Windows and Doors | Ottawa

1348 Labrie Avenue

Ottawa, ON K1B 3M4

(613) 744-8699

http://www.valley-siding.com

Worry Free Snowblowing Inc.

Snow Removal | Ottawa

2916 Mer Bleue Rd.

Navan, ON K4B 1H9

(613) 837-4556

http://www.wfsnow.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Barrie, Calgary, Durham region, Edmonton, Gatineau, Halton region, Halifax, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Montreal, Niagara region, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, Winnipeg, York region & more.

CONTACT:

Consumer Choice Award

sdillien@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606526/Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners-2020-Ottawa--Gatineau