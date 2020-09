TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is tipped to slow to 0.1 percent on year from 0.3 percent in July. On a monthly basis, inflation is pegged at -0.4 percent following the flat reading in the previous month. Core CPI was up 0.4 percent on year in July.



