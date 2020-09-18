

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and slowing from 0.3 percent in July.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, sank an annual 0.4 percent - again matching forecasts following the flat reading in the previous month.



Individually, prices were down for fuel, education and recreation - while prices were higher for food, housing, furniture, clothing and medical care.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation slipped 0.1 percent and core CPI dropped 0.4 percent.



