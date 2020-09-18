

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) will launch an online store in India on September 23, offering the tech giant's full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.



The Cupertino, California-based company said that its customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from the company, both in English and Hindi.



Apple has long had a presence in India, but device sales have been done through third-party sellers due to restrictions imposed on foreign companies that require 30 percent of production to be done locally.



Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare +, Apple said in statement.



Apple is also offering 'signature' gift wrap and personalized engraving on select products. AirPods can be emblazoned with emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.



Apple store orders in India will ship with contactless delivery. This means orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer's door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.



