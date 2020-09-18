Josh DeMeester, CEO of JoshuaTree Internet Marketing, Announces His "30 Qualified Leads Guaranteed" Program

JoshuaTree Internet Marketing, a Top-Producing Lead Generation Agency Dedicated to Providing Uniquely Personalized Approach Focusing on Quality Over Quantity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Josh DeMeester, CEO of JoshuaTree Internet Marketing, is pleased to announce the launch of his new "30 Qualified Leads Guaranteed" Program.

To learn more about the "30 Qualified Leads Guaranteed Program," schedule a call here today.

Every career change Josh has ever had has been driven by a desire to help more people. In fact, that was exactly why he developed his new "30 Qualified Leads Guaranteed" Program. While the outcome of the program is high-quality leads, the partnership with Josh is what clients will really be paying for.

JoshuaTree Internet Marketing is a cutting edge full-service lead generation agency that is dedicated to providing a uniquely personalized approach focusing on quality over quantity. The team's main aim is to create real and true partnerships with clients, by developing detailed and customized plans and executing them.

"Perhaps most importantly, Josh answers his phone and returns email in less than a day. He is always accessible for his clients and cares about the value of the service he provides at every level. Josh provides a level of service that is above and beyond anything I have been able to find for my IT needs. He is simply the best" - Diana Kish

What Josh is offering is truly unique. Not only because it's a partnership but also because of Josh's own experience in both digital marketing and real estate. Josh started his career in real estate marketing in Florida and progressed to become the IT and Marketing Director at Berkshire Hathaway. He eventually joined the Emerald Coats Board of Realtors where he became a Power Member and taught other real estate professionals how to generate leads at a fraction of the cost of Zillow, Trulia, and Realtor.com.

For years, he has worked directly with realtors every day. Not only does he understand the business of real estate, but he understands the frustration, issues, and psychology of the realtors as well as their clients intimately. Notably, he also knows how to teach and communicate specifically to agents.

His strong mastery of digital mastering, his experience in real estate, and his strong communication skills were clearly a winning combination.

One of his clients got 3 pre-approvals two days after he started running ads for her. Work came to him organically and soon he was getting results such as this:

"My business is blowing up thanks to your help! I am over the moon!" - Jamie R.

"I am so ecstatic right now, you have no idea how your service was the answer to my prayers! I really appreciate your work! I was drowning before this and needed direction, you definitely got my vote!" - Jamie M.

"Sold a house for $335K, that will be a $9,500K commission! We are waiting for the seller counter-offer, and my buyer is going to accept it! We will be under contract today!" - Sandy B.

Josh believes that the real key to his success is his simple mantra of "quality over quantity." A concept that is often missed in real estate. He uses this mantra to guide his decisions in his desire to build a truly trusted brand.

Josh achieves quality not only by working and partnering with the real estate to generate leads but by focusing on education as well. He applies what he calls a "holistic approach to real estate" which has a strong focus on teaching real estate agents to use the many digital tools available to them.

Josh's goal for his program is not only to help agents grow their real estate business but to grow their awareness of the digital world, as well.

About Josh DeMeester:

Josh DeMeester, CEO of JoshuaTree Internet Marketing, has helped Realtors exponentially increase closings thanks to his digital skills and experience. Josh was previously a Marketing Director with Berkshire Hathaway and is currently a Power Member with the Emerald Coats Board of Realtors. To learn more about the "30 Qualified Leads Guaranteed Program," schedule a call here today: https://www.joshuatreemarketing.com/pages/about-us

