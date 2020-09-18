Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN the "Company") a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders announces today the success of its previously announced capital increase. The Company has placed 18,236,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each (the "New Shares"), for total gross proceeds of approximately 31 million by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering

The issue price of the New Shares is €1.70 per share, representing a 3.5% discount to the weighted average share price on the day preceding the date on which the issuance price is set, which was €1.76, in accordance with the 12th resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 20, 2020. The Reserved Offering is expected to close on or about September 22, 2020.

The Reserved Offering was conducted by Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Bryan, Garnier Co and Kempen Co, as Joint Bookrunners (together with Jefferies, the "Placing Agents"). Chardan is acting as Lead Manager. Namsen Capital is acting as equity capital markets advisor.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Reserved Offering to develop its current gene therapy programs (OTOF and USHER), potentially broaden its gene therapy pipeline, support its pharmacology, clinical studies for the phase 3 development of SENS-401 and for working capital as well as general corporate purposes.

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the Company's total share capital will be 7,679,905.20 euros equal to 76,799,052 shares, each with a par value of €0.10. Based on its forecasted expenses, the cash at December 31, 2019 and the net proceeds from the present offering the Company believes it will be able to fund its operations into end of Q3 2022.

On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital before the Reserved Offering and who did not participate in the Reserved Offering will now hold 0.8% of the Company's share capital after the Reserved Offering. To the Company's knowledge, the shareholding structure, on a non-diluted base, before and after the Reserved Offering breaks down as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares before the Reserved Offering (1) % of the share capital before the Reserved Offering % of voting rights before the Reserved Offering Number of shares after the Reserved Offering (1) % of share capital after the Reserved Offering % of voting rights after the Reserved Offering Subscription (in €) Inserm Transfert Inititiative 982,911 1.68% 1.68% 982,911 1.28% 1.28% Innobio (Bpifrance) 3,499,874 5.98% 5.98% 3,499,874 4.56% 4.56% Management, employees and directors 160,000 0.27% 0.27% 160,000 0.21% 0.21% Cochlear 533,755 0.91% 0.91% 533,755 0.70 0.70% Invus Public Equities LP 20,608,063 35.19% 35.19% 26,490,415 34.49% 34.49% 9,999,998 Sofinnova Partners 11,822,258 20.19% 20.19% 15,469,458 20.14% 20.14% 6,200,240 WuXi AppTec 4,055,150 6.92% 6.92% 5,249,608 6.84% 6.84% 2,030,579 3SBio 4,055,150 6.92% 6.92% 4,055,150 5.28% 5.28% Free Float 12,845,891 21.94% 21.94% 20,357,881 26.51% 26.51% Total 58,563,052 100% 100% 76,799,052 100% 100% 18,230,817

(1)To the Company's knowledge and based on the last analysis from August 2020.

Invus Public Equities LP, and Sofinnova Partners subscribed to the capital increase, for a total amount of €16.2 million, which represents 9,529,552 new shares or 52% of the total number of new shares issued as part of this capital increase.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the non-regulated market of Euronext Growth in Paris upon their settlement and delivery, which is expected to occur on or about September 22, 2020. They will be listed under the same code as the Company's existing ordinary shares (ISIN FR0012596468), carry dividend rights as from their issue date and be immediately fungible in all respects with the Company's existing shares.

The Reserved Offering was not subject to a prospectus to be approved by the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF

In connection with the Reserved Offering, the Company has entered into a lock-up agreement restricting the issuance of additional ordinary shares for a period ending 90 days after the execution of the placement and underwriting agreement entered into between the Company and the Placing Agents (the "Placement Agreement"), subject to customary exceptions. The Company's management, Board members and shareholders represented on the Board of Directors, who hold ordinary shares of the Company, are also subject to a lock-up for a period of 90 days after the execution of the Placement Agreement, subject to customary exceptions.

Pursuant to the placement and underwriting agreement entered between the Company and the Placing Agents, the settlement and delivery of the part of the Reserved Offering placed with investors outside of the U.S. is guaranteed by the Placing Agents.

Risk Factors

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in section I.3 of the Rapport financier annuel for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is available free of charge on the website of the Company (www.sensorion-pharma.com).

In addition, investors are invited to consider the following risks: (i) the market price for the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued pursuant to the Reserved Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of the Company's shares may occur on the market and have a negative impact on the market price of the shares, and (iv) the Company's shareholders could undergo a potentially material dilution resulting from any future capital increases that are needed to finance the Company.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS- 401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

http://www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

