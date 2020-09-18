Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-09-18 08:00 CEST -- Magnetic MRO AS 8.00% 3Y bonds (ISIN code EE3300111608, ticker MMRO080021FA) will be redeemed early according to the Terms and Conditions as of September 21, 2020. Proceeding from the above, trading with bonds of Magnetic MRO AS (MMRO080021FA) will be terminated on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Monday, September 21, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.