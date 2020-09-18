Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S issues EUR 300 million Corporate Bond

?Company Announcement

No. 27/2020

Copenhagen, 18 September 2020

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S issues EUR 300 million Corporate Bond

The information contained herein is not a release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S or STG Global Finance B.V. in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction.

STG Global Finance B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, has successfully priced an issuance of a 5 year unsecured corporate bond for a principal amount of EUR 300 million with maturity in September 2025 and with a coupon of 1.375%. The issuance was more than two times oversubscribed. The bonds are guaranteed by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

Moody's Investor Services rated the bond at Baa3, in line with the rating of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

The bond will be issued on 24 September 2020 and will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to refinance a bridge loan facility in the Group.

Danske Bank, Nordea Abp and Nykredit have been acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 27 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e719e3cc-1338-4f2c-895d-be74da8a2b42)
