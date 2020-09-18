The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 18.09.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.09.2020
Aktien
1 JE00BRJ8YF63 GoldStone Resources Ltd.
2 CA8525403017 StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.
3 US8274582092 Silver Bull Resources Inc.
4 CA60855E1097 Molecule Holdings Inc.
5 CA44702L1022 Huntsman Exploration Inc.
Anleihen
1 US44891CBP77 Hyundai Capital America
2 DE000CB0HRQ9 Commerzbank AG
3 XS2232115001 Digital Dutch Finco B.V.
4 XS2229090589 Encore Capital Group Inc.
5 XS2235987224 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
6 DE000NWB9056 NRW.BANK
7 XS2234515786 SPCM S.A.
8 DE000NLB3CX9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
9 DE000NLB3CS9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 US00108WAM29 AEP Texas Inc.
11 USF0265PCD80 Altice France S.A.
12 XS2232102876 Altice France S.A.
13 XS1678623064 Aserbaidschan
14 XS2055663764 Auckland, Council
15 US09659X2G64 BNP Paribas S.A.
16 US14912L5Q03 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
17 USP3699PGB78 Costa Rica
18 USP3699PGK77 Costa Rica
19 US74977SDF65 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.
20 US22536PAE16 Credit Agricole S.A. [London Branch]
21 US22536PAF80 Credit Agricole S.A. [London Branch]
22 USG253HFAN60 Credit Suisse Group AG
23 US225433AF86 Credit Suisse Group Funding [Guernsey] Ltd.
24 XS2213949337 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 1
25 XS2213948529 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 1
26 XS2213949410 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 1
27 XS2104969550 European Investment Bank (EIB)
28 US31620RAK14 Fidelity National Financial Inc.
29 USP5178RAD00 Honduras
30 US404280CL16 HSBC Holdings PLC
31 US404280BX62 HSBC Holdings PLC
32 US404280BT50 HSBC Holdings PLC
33 USN4580HAA51 ING Groep N.V.
34 XS2022179662 Israel
35 US470160BQ42 Jamaica
36 US478160AJ37 Johnson & Johnson
37 US50066RAD89 Korea National Oil Corp.
38 US539439AN92 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
39 US53944YAK91 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
40 US539439AR07 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
41 US53944YAH62 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
42 US539439AQ24 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
43 US539439AP41 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
44 US539439AV19 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
45 US53944YAL74 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
46 XS2235986929 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
47 USY6142NAA64 Mongolei
48 US60937GAB23 Mongolei
49 XS2159795124 Municipality Finance PLC
50 NL0015614611 Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V.
51 XS2154486224 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
52 US80281LAH87 Santander UK Group Holdings PLC
53 US80283LAY92 Santander UK PLC
54 XS1619155564 Senegal
55 US836205BA15 South Africa
56 US836205AZ74 South Africa
57 USY8137FAG38 Sri Lanka
58 USY8137FAR92 Sri Lanka
59 USY8137FAP37 Sri Lanka
60 XS2150091739 Standard Chartered PLC
61 XS1887493309 Standard Chartered PLC
62 XS2001211122 Standard Chartered PLC
63 US842587DF14 The Southern Co.
64 US254687DD54 The Walt Disney Co.
65 XS2232101803 Trafigura Funding S.A.
66 USP93960AD76 Trinidad & Tobago
67 USP93960AF25 Trinidad & Tobago
68 US91087BAH33 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten
69 US91087BAE02 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten
70 XS2135361686 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten
71 XS2231188876 VMED 02 UK Financing I PLC
72 US00507VAQ23 Activision Blizzard Inc.
73 US039482AB02 Archer Daniels Midland Company
74 XS2166002076 Bank of England [The Governor and Company of the]
75 XS2234573710 BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse AG
76 US111021AM38 British Telecommunications PLC
77 US171232AQ41 Chubb INA Holdings Inc.
78 US172967LR04 Citigroup Inc.
79 US17308CC380 Citigroup Inc.
80 US172967MM08 Citigroup Inc.
81 US21036PBD96 Constellation Brands Inc.
82 XS2081543204 Corporación Andina de Fomento
83 FR0012620367 Crédit Agricole S.A.
84 US23636BAZ22 Danske Bank A/S
85 XS1865126343 Development Bank of Japan
86 US25243YBE86 Diageo Capital PLC
87 USG4721VNT72 Imperial Brands Finance PLC
88 US45818WCP95 Inter-American Development Bank
89 XS1892115111 Inter-American Investment Corp. - IIC
90 US46513JXM88 Israel
91 US46513JXN61 Israel
92 US470160AV46 Jamaica
93 US478160AL82 Johnson & Johnson
94 US48123UAB08 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
95 XS1807299174 JSC National Company KazMunayGas
96 XS1807300105 JSC National Company KazMunayGas
97 XS1807299331 JSC National Company KazMunayGas
98 XS1682544157 KazTransGas JSC
99 US836205AY00 South Africa
100 US836205BB97 South Africa
101 USY8137FAQ10 Sri Lanka
102 USY8137FAN88 Sri Lanka
103 USU8729JAC28 TEGNA Inc.
104 US302154CY36 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
105 US302154CV96 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
106 US302154CQ02 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
107 US254687CM62 The Walt Disney Co.
108 USP93960AG08 Trinidad & Tobago
109 NZADBDT011C6 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
110 XS2232115423 Digital Dutch Finco B.V.
111 US298785JH03 European Investment Bank (EIB)
112 US44891CBN20 Hyundai Capital America
113 DE000HLB40K0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
114 DE000HLB2XL0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
115 XS2234516164 SPCM S.A.
116 XS2234567662 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
