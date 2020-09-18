The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 18.09.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.09.2020Aktien1 JE00BRJ8YF63 GoldStone Resources Ltd.2 CA8525403017 StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.3 US8274582092 Silver Bull Resources Inc.4 CA60855E1097 Molecule Holdings Inc.5 CA44702L1022 Huntsman Exploration Inc.Anleihen1 US44891CBP77 Hyundai Capital America2 DE000CB0HRQ9 Commerzbank AG3 XS2232115001 Digital Dutch Finco B.V.4 XS2229090589 Encore Capital Group Inc.5 XS2235987224 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.6 DE000NWB9056 NRW.BANK7 XS2234515786 SPCM S.A.8 DE000NLB3CX9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 DE000NLB3CS9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 US00108WAM29 AEP Texas Inc.11 USF0265PCD80 Altice France S.A.12 XS2232102876 Altice France S.A.13 XS1678623064 Aserbaidschan14 XS2055663764 Auckland, Council15 US09659X2G64 BNP Paribas S.A.16 US14912L5Q03 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.17 USP3699PGB78 Costa Rica18 USP3699PGK77 Costa Rica19 US74977SDF65 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.20 US22536PAE16 Credit Agricole S.A. [London Branch]21 US22536PAF80 Credit Agricole S.A. [London Branch]22 USG253HFAN60 Credit Suisse Group AG23 US225433AF86 Credit Suisse Group Funding [Guernsey] Ltd.24 XS2213949337 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 125 XS2213948529 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 126 XS2213949410 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 127 XS2104969550 European Investment Bank (EIB)28 US31620RAK14 Fidelity National Financial Inc.29 USP5178RAD00 Honduras30 US404280CL16 HSBC Holdings PLC31 US404280BX62 HSBC Holdings PLC32 US404280BT50 HSBC Holdings PLC33 USN4580HAA51 ING Groep N.V.34 XS2022179662 Israel35 US470160BQ42 Jamaica36 US478160AJ37 Johnson & Johnson37 US50066RAD89 Korea National Oil Corp.38 US539439AN92 Lloyds Banking Group PLC39 US53944YAK91 Lloyds Banking Group PLC40 US539439AR07 Lloyds Banking Group PLC41 US53944YAH62 Lloyds Banking Group PLC42 US539439AQ24 Lloyds Banking Group PLC43 US539439AP41 Lloyds Banking Group PLC44 US539439AV19 Lloyds Banking Group PLC45 US53944YAL74 Lloyds Banking Group PLC46 XS2235986929 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.47 USY6142NAA64 Mongolei48 US60937GAB23 Mongolei49 XS2159795124 Municipality Finance PLC50 NL0015614611 Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V.51 XS2154486224 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.52 US80281LAH87 Santander UK Group Holdings PLC53 US80283LAY92 Santander UK PLC54 XS1619155564 Senegal55 US836205BA15 South Africa56 US836205AZ74 South Africa57 USY8137FAG38 Sri Lanka58 USY8137FAR92 Sri Lanka59 USY8137FAP37 Sri Lanka60 XS2150091739 Standard Chartered PLC61 XS1887493309 Standard Chartered PLC62 XS2001211122 Standard Chartered PLC63 US842587DF14 The Southern Co.64 US254687DD54 The Walt Disney Co.65 XS2232101803 Trafigura Funding S.A.66 USP93960AD76 Trinidad & Tobago67 USP93960AF25 Trinidad & Tobago68 US91087BAH33 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten69 US91087BAE02 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten70 XS2135361686 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten71 XS2231188876 VMED 02 UK Financing I PLC72 US00507VAQ23 Activision Blizzard Inc.73 US039482AB02 Archer Daniels Midland Company74 XS2166002076 Bank of England [The Governor and Company of the]75 XS2234573710 BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse AG76 US111021AM38 British Telecommunications PLC77 US171232AQ41 Chubb INA Holdings Inc.78 US172967LR04 Citigroup Inc.79 US17308CC380 Citigroup Inc.80 US172967MM08 Citigroup Inc.81 US21036PBD96 Constellation Brands Inc.82 XS2081543204 Corporación Andina de Fomento83 FR0012620367 Crédit Agricole S.A.84 US23636BAZ22 Danske Bank A/S85 XS1865126343 Development Bank of Japan86 US25243YBE86 Diageo Capital PLC87 USG4721VNT72 Imperial Brands Finance PLC88 US45818WCP95 Inter-American Development Bank89 XS1892115111 Inter-American Investment Corp. - IIC90 US46513JXM88 Israel91 US46513JXN61 Israel92 US470160AV46 Jamaica93 US478160AL82 Johnson & Johnson94 US48123UAB08 JPMorgan Chase & Co.95 XS1807299174 JSC National Company KazMunayGas96 XS1807300105 JSC National Company KazMunayGas97 XS1807299331 JSC National Company KazMunayGas98 XS1682544157 KazTransGas JSC99 US836205AY00 South Africa100 US836205BB97 South Africa101 USY8137FAQ10 Sri Lanka102 USY8137FAN88 Sri Lanka103 USU8729JAC28 TEGNA Inc.104 US302154CY36 The Export-Import Bank of Korea105 US302154CV96 The Export-Import Bank of Korea106 US302154CQ02 The Export-Import Bank of Korea107 US254687CM62 The Walt Disney Co.108 USP93960AG08 Trinidad & Tobago109 NZADBDT011C6 Asian Development Bank (ADB)110 XS2232115423 Digital Dutch Finco B.V.111 US298785JH03 European Investment Bank (EIB)112 US44891CBN20 Hyundai Capital America113 DE000HLB40K0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale114 DE000HLB2XL0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale115 XS2234516164 SPCM S.A.116 XS2234567662 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.