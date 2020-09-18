CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.09.2020;Das Instrument H41I IE00BKZG9Y92 HSBC ECON.SC.WORLDW.EQ DL ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2020

The instrument H41I IE00BKZG9Y92 HSBC ECON.SC.WORLDW.EQ DL ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2020

