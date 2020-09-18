DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 18-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") HALF YEARLY REPORT 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Overview · Oil palm cultivation deemed an essential industry by the Indonesian government, allowing operations to continue normally, albeit with certain changes to working practices because of Covid-19 · CPO and CPKO markets and prices in the first half of 2020 adversely affected by the pandemic but now recovering Financial · Revenue up 10 per cent to $62.4 million (2019: $56.6 million), benefitting from higher average selling prices for CPO of $527 (2019: $430) per tonne · Estate operating costs reduced to $28.4 million (2019: $32.6 million) and administrative costs to $6.2 million (2019: $8.4 million) following 2019 cost saving initiatives · EBITDA increased to $11.2 million (2019: loss of $0.1 million) · Pre-tax loss decreased 76 per cent to $7.2 million (2019: loss of $29.5 million), assisted by a $10.7 million positive swing in foreign exchange · Debt repayment of $50.0 million (GBP30.9 million sterling notes and $11.1 million loan from PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk ("DSN"), the group's local 15 per cent partner in REA Kaltim) rescheduled in March 2020 from August 2020 to August 2025 Agricultural operations · FFB production increased to 349,087 tonnes (2019: 335,177 tonnes); overall crop for 2020 expected to be weighted to the second half · Small reduction in third party FFB purchased to 91,861 tonnes (2019: 94,680 tonnes), with the group no longer processing crop from the formerly owned PBJ estate · CPO extraction rates averaged 22.9 per cent (2019: 22.9 per cent) with operational improvements to come through as the mill works (extended by delays with contractors and supplies of materials) complete Stone and coal interests · ?Stone concession holding company close to concluding agreements to permit evacuation of stone once quarrying commences · Recommencement of coal production by IPA on hold due to Covid-19 and weak coal prices Sustainability · Recertification audits successfully concluded and licences renewed despite logistical constraints due to Covid-19 travel restrictions · Proposals regarding compensation arrangements in respect of two HCV assessments approved by the RSPO · Recycling centres established in housing areas under new government initiative to reduce volume of waste from employee households Outlook · Firmer prices for CPO and CPKO should continue as a consequence of recent low levels of planting and replanting in Indonesia and reduced fertiliser applications by some growers, resulting in slower growth in production · Current higher prices for CPO and CPKO and the benefit of the cost saving and efficiency measures implemented in 2019 to impact positively results for the year overall, subject to risks of Covid-19 · $7.5 million reduction in net indebtedness since 30 June 2020 by a capitalisation as equity of DSN's loan to REA Kaltim · Provided that current product pricing and good crops continue, extended credit from suppliers and customers can be progressively reduced to normal levels · Liquidity to improve if better operating performance and higher CPO prices maintained and current bank discussions successfully concluded so as to permit resumption of preference dividends in 2021 SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 Results $'000 $'000 Revenue 62,356 56,584 Earnings before interest, tax, 11,242 (110) depreciation and amortisation* Loss before tax (7,231) (29,496) Loss attributable to ordinary (7,881) (19,143) shareholders Cash generated by operations** 29,810 5,278 Return per ordinary share Loss (US cents) (17.9) (47.3) * See note 5 ** See note 16 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Results ?Average selling prices and key components of the income statement for the six months to 30 June 2020, with comparative figures for 2019, were as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 31 December June 2020 2019 2019 Average selling prices per $ $ $ tonne: CPO 527 430 453 CPKO 616 590 533 _______ _______ _______ $'m $'m $'m Revenue 62.4 56.6 125.0 Operating loss (2.9) (13.7) (9.1) Loss before tax (7.2) (29.5) (43.7) ?Results for the six-month period to 30 June 2020 benefitted from a combination of higher average selling prices, lower estate operating costs due to cost reduction initiatives, a significant reduction to cost of sales arising from the stock movement at historic cost and a $10.7 million positive swing in the effect of foreign exchange. Taken together, this resulted in a reduced loss before tax for the first half of 2020 of $7.2 million (2019: loss of $29.5 million). Crops are normally weighted to the second half of each year so results for the full year should reflect the benefit of increased sale volumes in the second half without proportionately higher costs. Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, and tax amounted to $11.2 million for the six months to 30 June 2020 (2019: loss of $0.1 million). Specific components of the results Sales volumes in the first half of 2019 included sales of an unusually large carry over of stock from 2018. This meant that, although the average price realised for CPO sales in the six months to 30 June 2020 was some 23 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of 2019, revenue increased by only 10 per cent. However, the corollary of this was a much lower charge to cost of sales in respect of movement in stock. Cost of sales for the six months to 30 June 2020, with comparative figures for 2019, was made up as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 31 December June 2020 2019 2019 $'m $'m $'m Purchase of external FFB 10.4 8.2 17.8 Estate operating costs 28.4 32.6 67.6 Depreciation and amortisation 14.1 13.6 27.3 Stock movement at historic cost 1.0 8.8 9.1 _______ _______ _______ 53.9 63.2 121.8 ?Cost of sales was $9.3 million lower than for the corresponding period in 2019. This was principally due to the much lower charge in respect of stock movement for the reasons noted above. There was also a $4.2 million reduction in estate operating costs reflecting a combination of the cost saving initiatives and some changes to the phasing of fertiliser applications. The cost of purchases of third party FFB increased by 27 per cent reflecting higher average CPO and CPKO prices for the period. Administrative expenses charged in the income statement amounted to $6.2 million against the $8.4 million charged in 2019, again reflecting the cost saving initiatives and in particular the closure of the Singapore office. Finance costs, comprising interest and other finance charges, amounted, before capitalisation, to $4.6 million for the period to 30 June 2020 (2019: $16.3 million). The principal component of the reduction of $11.7 million was, as mentioned above, the $10.7 million positive swing in foreign exchange as a result of weakening of both the rupiah and sterling against the dollar. This resulted in foreign exchange profits in the period of $5.7 million (2019: loss $5.0 million). The tax charge for the period was $0.8 million against a deferred tax credit of $5.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Dividends ?As stated in the company's 2019 annual report published on 7 May 2020, with the disruption wrought by Covid-19 and the consequential collapse in the global economy and CPO prices, the directors put on hold their previous intention of recommencing payments of dividends on preference shares during 2020 and starting progressively to catch up the preference dividend arrears. The directors recognise the importance of dividends to holders of preference shares and aim to recommence payments of preference dividends as soon as circumstances prudently permit. If the current better operating performance and higher CPO prices are maintained, and current bank discussions are successfully concluded, liquidity will improve so as to permit the resumption of preference dividends in 2021. In the meantime, the half yearly payment on the preference shares that falls due on 31 December 2020 will be

