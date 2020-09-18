Copenhagen September 18, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Audientes A/S share (short name: AUDNTS) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Audientes belongs to the Health Care sector and is the eighth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 39 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. Audientes A/S develops a technologically smart low-cost hearing aid primarily for the middle class in i.a. developing countries and India, as well as low-income groups in high-income countries, including the United States. Worldwide, there are over 466 million people with disabling hearing loss, including about 75 million in India and 30 million in the United States, the majority of whom do not have a sufficiently good remedy in the form of a hearing aid. This is because the existing hearing aids are too expensive and there are too few hearing clinics, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to adapt the hearing aids to the individual consumer. Audientes is founded to help these millions of people. "The need for good quality hearing aids at an affordable price is large and global, and the market is fragmented, without actual market-leading products, which offers great opportunities for a company like Audientes. We are therefore very much looking forward to the listing, which brings us the opportunity to conquer a large international market with our self-adjusting hearing aids, and at the same time help millions of people with disabling hearing loss", says Steen Thygesen, CEO Audientes. "We are proud to welcome Audientes to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Audientes is among the series of entrepreneurial companies that by listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, shows the way for other tech companies that, besides raising capital, also want to take advantage of the global visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets provides for new companies". Audientes A/S has appointed Kapital Partner ApS as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791266