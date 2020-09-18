

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc.(INVP.L) said it expects adjusted earnings per share for the first-half of 2021 to be between 10.5 pence and 8.3 pence, which will be 64% to 71% behind last year as a result of the de-merger of the asset management business in March 2020.



Basic earnings per share are expected to be between 8.4 pence and 6.5 pence that will be 66% to 74% behind the prior year.



Headline earnings per share are expected to be between 9.0 pence and 7.3 pence, which will be 60% to 68% behind the prior year.



The group does not anticipate declaring an interim dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVESTEC PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de