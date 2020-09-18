The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
PR Newswire
London, September 18
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
18 September 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
- ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de