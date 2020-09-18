Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB will change long name. The changes will be valid as of September 21, 2020. ISIN code: SE0009778954 -------------------------------------------- Current long name: XACT Högutdelande -------------------------------------------- New long name: XACT Norden Högutdelande -------------------------------------------- Unchanged symbol: XACTHDIV -------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB