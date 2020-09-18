DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 17/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 220.6483 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10831479 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 84424 EQS News ID: 1133527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)