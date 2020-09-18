Trackwise Designs has signed a three-year product manufacture and supply agreement with a UK electric vehicle OEM. The agreement is potentially worth up to £38m in total, subject to pricing revisions, and will generate up to £5.0m in revenues in FY21. This will be the first full series production of flexible circuits incorporating Trackwise's Improved Harness Technology (IHT). The agreement represents a step change in sales as total revenues for H120 were £2.4m, of which IHT was only £0.3m.

