City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 17
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 17-September-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|185.05p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|187.35p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.55m
|Net borrowing level:
|4%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
