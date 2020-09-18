Trading in SolTech Energy Sweden AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is September 24, 2020. Short name: SOLT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014731121 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 201404 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.