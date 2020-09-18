EXCHANGE NOTICE 2020 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 SHARES Change of ICB industry classifications of Dovre Group Plc and Scanfil Plc Dovre Group Plc and Scanfil Plc will have as from September 21, 2020 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Dovre Group Plc New ICB industry code: 50 Industrials New super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Scanfil Plc New ICB industry code: 50 Industrials New super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 18.9.2020 OSAKKEET Dovre Group Oyj:n ja Scanfil Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitukset muuttuvat 21.9.2020 alkaen: Dovre Group Oyj Uusi toimiala: 50 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Uusi ylätoimialaluokka: 5020 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Scanfil Oyj Uusi toimiala: 50 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Uusi ylätoimialaluokka: 5020 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services